 
New Wave Media

March 5, 2022

MTS Names Ostrander Executive Director

The Marine Technology Society announced that Chris Ostrander was selected as the organization’s new executive director, effective March 8, 2022. An oceanographer and business development executive, Chris has more than 15 years of experience in building and leading complex organizations, advancing mission-driven partnerships, and guiding durable growth for a range of academic, government, and private organizations. 

“After a comprehensive search, we are elated to have Chris lead MTS as the organization’s new executive director. It is a time of growth and acceleration for our organization fueled by the significant advancements in the new blue economy, and Chris’ exceptional background in both marine technology and organizational leadership will propel MTS into the future. We are excited to have him begin working with our members and partners,” said Zdenka Willis, MTS President.

“I’m thrilled to join the Marine Technology Society and to work alongside our extraordinary members and staff to advance the public understanding of marine technology and to elevate awareness of the importance of marine technology to our collective well-being. I believe that finding solutions to many of society’s toughest environmental challenges — spanning energy production, climate adaptation and mitigation, fisheries, and ocean and marine health — depends on the robust development, deployment, and sustained advancement of marine technologies,” Chris said.

Prior to joining the Marine Technology Society, Chris served in a range of leadership roles at the University of Utah spanning technology licensing and commercialization, industry partnerships, foundation & corporate philanthropy, and research administration. Before his time at the University of Utah, Chris served as the assistant dean and director of strategic initiatives for the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. While in Hawaii, he was the co-founder and director of the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS). He has launched three companies and helped entrepreneurs and institutions raise more than $450 million in research and philanthropic capital.
As a researcher and principal investigator, he has published two dozen book chapters, scientific papers, and technical reports spanning marine biology, ocean physics, marine conservation, domestic policy, and operational analysis. Chris has extensive experience on the international stage—working across the Asia-Pacific region in partnership with APEC members, UN programs, and myriad foreign and US government agencies. He has served as a formal marine science advisor to state, territorial, and federal agencies, including as a founding member of the U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS) Advisory Committee.  

Chris received his undergraduate and graduate education from the United States Military Academy at West Point (geography), the Johns Hopkins University (political theory), and the University of Hawaii (physical oceanography).

“MTS and its members are recognized as global leaders in the development and use of marine technology to support applied research, public policy development, and the blue economy. I look forward to joining our members and partners to support the growth of the Society, the success of our members, and to deliver value and generate impact across our sectors,” Chris said.

Related News

Tritons waiting deployment from the firm’s new Gulfport facility in Mississippi. Photo from Ocean Aero.

Autonomy: Sun, Sail & Subsea – Not a Holiday, but a Hybrid UxV Platform

Ten years ago, Ocean Aero’s unique hybrid sailboat-submarine was a novel idea being developed in a San Diego garage. Today…

The conference keynote speaker is the United States Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere & National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad.

Spinrad, Rayner Headline All-Star Speaker Line-Up @ Oi '22

Thought leaders globally from multiple fields of ocean science and technology will gather at Oceanology International’s (Oi) Technical Conference…

Gareth Davies, executive director of strategy and technology for Subsea Production Systems at Baker Hughes. Photo courtesy Baker Hughes

"CTO in Focus" - Gareth Davies, Baker Hughes

New for 2022 is Offshore Engineer's "CTO in Focus" which aims to gain insights from the C-Suite and the R&D lab of industry…

Teledyne’s Subsea Supercharger with Innova subsea hydraulic pumping unit, developed by Innova. Photo from Teledyne.

Putting Power on the Seafloor is a Fuel Cell Future

Two outfits, one in Germany and one in the US, are chasing a goal of supplying long-term subsea power in remote locations…

AUV Orpheus operating underwater. Image by Marine Imaging Technologies, LLC, copyright Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Subsea Vehicles: A Journey to the Under – and Outer – Worlds

It’s often remarked upon that we know more about the surface of the moon than we do the depths of our ocean. Scientists are…

The AUV in driving position with manipulators folded. Photo Copyright: DFKI, Thomas Frank

Tech File: Dual-Arm AUV Emerges from German Consortium

A consortium led by the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI) developed a holistic solution in the Mare…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

OSIL

OSIL are an international provider of environmental monitoring systems and instruments for a range of applications. Systems include inshore, coastal and offshore data buoys, underwater tow vehicles and seabed mounting frames and plus a range of sediment corers.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

ETO

● Vision Maritime services ● Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Project manager

● Larnaca, Larnaca, Cyprus
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news