Blueye Robotics Celebrates 10 Years

This week, Blueye Robotics is proud to celebrate 10 years of knowledge, development, and user-friendly underwater ROVs. Since their founding in 2015, they have worked to create ROV solutions and contribute to underwater exploration in new ways.

Highlights from the past 10 years include:

In 2016, they presented their first prototype—the Blueye Pioneer .

. In 2018, the Blueye ROV explored the KNM Helge Ingstad frigate after the incident.

frigate after the incident. In 2020, they introduced a new ROV—the Blueye Pro.

In 2021, they launched the Blueye X3 with guest ports and possibilities for integrating peripherals.

with guest ports and possibilities for integrating peripherals. In 2022, Blueye documented the damage to the Nord Stream 1, where the first official pictures of the damage were taken.

where the first official pictures of the damage were taken. In 2023, the Norwegian Coast Guard equipped their entire fleet with the Blueye X3 ROV.

equipped their entire fleet with the Blueye X3 ROV. In 2024, Blueye visited Jakarta to provide training for the Indonesian Navy.

Blueye Robotics wants to thank they partners, customers, and everyone who has followed their journey.