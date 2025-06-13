 
June 13, 2025

Blueye Robotics Celebrates 10 Years

© Blueye Robotics

© Blueye Robotics

This week, Blueye Robotics is proud to celebrate 10 years of knowledge, development, and user-friendly underwater ROVs. Since their founding in 2015, they have worked to create ROV solutions and contribute to underwater exploration in new ways. 

Highlights from the past 10 years include:

  • In 2016, they presented their first prototype—the Blueye Pioneer.
  • In 2018, the Blueye ROV explored the KNM Helge Ingstad frigate after the incident.
  • In 2020, they introduced a new ROV—the Blueye Pro.
  • In 2021, they launched the Blueye X3 with guest ports and possibilities for integrating peripherals.
  • In 2022, Blueye documented the damage to the Nord Stream 1, where the first official pictures of the damage were taken.
  • In 2023, the Norwegian Coast Guard equipped their entire fleet with the Blueye X3 ROV.
  • In 2024, Blueye visited Jakarta to provide training for the Indonesian Navy.

Blueye Robotics wants to thank they partners, customers, and everyone who has followed their journey. 

