Blueye Robotics Celebrates 10 Years
This week, Blueye Robotics is proud to celebrate 10 years of knowledge, development, and user-friendly underwater ROVs. Since their founding in 2015, they have worked to create ROV solutions and contribute to underwater exploration in new ways.
Highlights from the past 10 years include:
- In 2016, they presented their first prototype—the Blueye Pioneer.
- In 2018, the Blueye ROV explored the KNM Helge Ingstad frigate after the incident.
- In 2020, they introduced a new ROV—the Blueye Pro.
- In 2021, they launched the Blueye X3 with guest ports and possibilities for integrating peripherals.
- In 2022, Blueye documented the damage to the Nord Stream 1, where the first official pictures of the damage were taken.
- In 2023, the Norwegian Coast Guard equipped their entire fleet with the Blueye X3 ROV.
- In 2024, Blueye visited Jakarta to provide training for the Indonesian Navy.
Blueye Robotics wants to thank they partners, customers, and everyone who has followed their journey.