Nauticus Robotics Marks a Year of Transformation

Nauticus Robotics, announced a net loss in its financial results for the year-end December 31, 2024.

The adjusted net loss for full year 2024 was $26.1 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $34.3 million for the prior year.

However, Nauticus says it experienced a transformational year in 2024. The company's shift from a research and development company into a commercial, revenue generating company is well underway.

2025 will continue to be a year of change as Nauticus works to transition offshore inspection operations from fully tethered execution to autonomous, untethered execution. The company's combined offering of an Aquanaut vehicle and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) on a single vessel is already sparking customer discussions on better ways of working. They are showing eagerness to fit this operational model into their current plans and are already thinking of how their execution models will change.

The Aquanaut vehicle completed its first deepwater testing in 2024 that resulted in immediate commercial work by the end of the season. Due to this success, Nauticus is executing contracts with current customers to perform their 2025 Gulf Coast scope. Discussions with new customers are ongoing and expected to further increase the offshore pipeline. Two Aquanaut vehicles are now built and undergoing their final checks before the start of the season.

The ToolKITT software team confirmed operations on an existing ROV in the fourth quarter of 2024. The initial tests reinforced the idea that augmenting an ROV's existing software will enable customers to reduce their overall subsea operational cost. The team continues to build out the software and is targeting its first commercial ToolKITT ROV product release in 2025.

In 2024, the Olympic Arm team completed its initial design of the fit-for-purpose electric manipulator for installation on Aquanaut vehicles and existing ROVs. The team expects these first units to be complete and tested in 2025 for installation on an Aquanaut vehicle by the end of the year. This will make Aquanaut the first autonomous underwater vehicle with autonomous manipulators.

The Government team worked with its largest customer throughout 2024 to establish a formal alliance to address emerging challenges. Governmental contracting has longer lead time, larger upside, and greater stability than seasonal commercial contracts. The team is eager to pursue these opportunities.

In 2024, Nauticus began acquisition discussions with SeaTrepid International as a complementary business strategy. This was completed in Q1 of 2025. SeaTrepid brings a wealth of offshore operational experience and customer relationships. Existing SeaTrepid customers and contract relationships provide easy access to a broader group of early adopters. SeaTrepid and Nauticus legacy customers are welcoming this combined offering of a vessel with both an Aquanaut vehicle and an ROV onboard.

By installing ToolKITT on both vehicles, the first subsea robotic collaboration solution will be realized, and customers should see the immediate value. SeaTrepid's location in Robert, Louisiana provides a testing facility with closer proximity to the launching location for offshore Gulf Coast operations, improving logistics and reducing costs.

In Q1 2025 the company conducted At The Market offerings, in which it issued and sold almost 7.5 million shares for net proceeds of $19.4 million.



