Thursday, April 13, 2023
 
New Wave Media

April 12, 2023

Navigational Hazard: Wave Buoy Breaks Free from Mooring at West of Orkney Wind Farm Site

©Xodus/OWPL

©Xodus/OWPL

A 250kg wave buoy associated with the metocean survey at the West of Orkney Wind Farm site in Scotland has broken free of its mooring, according to a notice to mariners issued Wednesday by Xodus Group, on behalf of the wind farm developer Offshore Wind Power Limited (OWPL) said. 

"The wave buoy is mobile and has been drifting toward the NNE from its original location. The buoy is currently powered and transmitting position information. The full mooring includes a subsurface flotation and rope to 450kg clump weight anchor. It is not certain where the mooring detached, but the sub-surface floatation should be considered present and would be approximately 10-15m below MSL," the notice reads. 

"At present the wave buoy is located at: 59° 26' 45.0"N 4° 17' 39.9" W – 07:30 UTC 11/04/2023," notice to mariners read on Wednesday.

The unit that broke free is a Datawell Wave buoy measuring directional waves, temperature and current. It is yellow, weighs 250 kg, and its stainless steel hull is one meter in diameter with an aluminum triangle. 

OWPL, a consortium of TotalEnergies, Corio Generation, and RIDG, has been in contact with a vessel contractor who is currently preparing a vessel to perform both the recovery and re-deployment as soon as possible.

The West of Orkney Windfarm joint venture partners secured rights to develop the 2 GW project in the ScotWind leasing round, which was announced in January 2022. The wind farm will be located 30km off the west coast of Orkney in Scotland.


Locations:

Wave Buoy - Drifting from position - 59°26.750'N004°17.665'W

Mooring Location - 450kg Clump Weight Anchor - 58°55.779'N003°56.180'W

Related News

A Benthic portable remotely operated drill (File image. Credit: Benthic)

Acteon's TerraSond and Benthic Win Floating Offshore Wind Survey Work in Scotland

Acteon's Data and Robotic division's geo-services brands TerraSond and Benthic have secured a combined geophysical and geotechnical…

©Technip Energies

Floating Offshore Wind: Technip Energies' Semi-Submersible Concept Wins FLOWIN Prize

Technip Energies, with its three partners  Crowley, Anchor QEA, and Offshore Construction Associates, has been awarded the…

Decom Engineering's chop saw - ©Decom Engineering

UK Firm's Decommissioning Tech Cuts Through Congo Offshore Project

UK-based Decom Engineering firm said Thursday that its specialist cutting technology had been successfully deployed on a decommissioning project offsh

©Utility ROV Services

UTROV System Chosen Boulder & Debris Clearance at Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Scotland-based Utility ROV Services has won a contract for boulder and debris clearance services on the Moray West offshore…

©Argeo

Argeo to Use Uncrewed Vessel for Stromar Offshore Wind Farm Survey

Norwegian offshore survey company Argeo has signed a survey contract with Stromar, a consortium of Ørsted, Renantis, and…

A harbor in Christiansö (© konradkerker / Adobe Stock)

Denmark Investigates Yacht Linked to Nord Stream Blasts

Danish police have searched for a yacht on a tiny Baltic Sea island near the Nord Stream pipeline blast sites, the local…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

USEA Moves Ahead on Autonomous Ocean Data Initiative
Search Marine Technology Jobs

2nd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Mate of Towing

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Mate

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Damage Control Leader

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news