NBOSI to Provide CT Sensors for Offshore Sensing's SailBuoy USVs

Offshore Sensing AS has selected conductivity-temperature (CT) sensors from Neil Brown Ocean Sensors (NBOSI) to enhance the capabilities of its latest SailBuoy uncrewed surface vessels (USV).

Founded in 2004, NBOSI designs and supplies conductivity-temperature-depth (CTD) sensors to the global subsea market. These sensors cater to the specific needs of autonomous underwater and surface ocean vehicles, serving a wide range of sectors including research, offshore operations, survey and defense.

Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Christian Michelsen Research, Offshore Sensing AS specializes in developing SailBuoys for various ocean applications including wave measurement and water quality monitoring. The SailBuoy autonomously navigates the oceans, transmitting crucial data at regular intervals. Field-proven for extended periods at sea, including the first trans-Atlantic crossing by an unmanned surface vehicle, the SailBuoy is a solution for measuring ocean parameters, tracking oil spills, and acting as a communication relay station for subsea instrumentation.

David Peddie, CTO at Offshore Sensing AS, said, "NBOSI sensors enable the SailBuoy to deliver accurate and reliable temperature and salinity data for our customers.”

"We are delighted to continue our relationship with Offshore Sensing AS and contribute to the success of their SailBuoy unmanned surface vessel. NBOSI's commitment to creating accurate, reliable sensors aligns seamlessly with the innovative technologies employed by Offshore Sensing AS," said Dave Fratantoni, CEO at NBOSI. "Our sensors have decades of field application, and we are confident in their ability to enhance mission performance."