April 1, 2024

VideoRay Introduces New Entry-Level Mission Specialist Underwater Robot

VideoRay has launched its new Mission Specialist Ally.

The Ally offers a baseline Mission Specialist solution for those with challenging applications requiring a cost-effective solution, says VideoRay. The platform delivers a powerful alternative that allows users to expand their vehicle’s capabilities and add to their fleet as their budgets and needs evolve. The new four-thruster ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) boasts a four-knot forward speed with lateral thrust capability to deliver agility and power, in a compact design. VideoRay says the solution has capabilities unmatched for its size and power consumption.

The Ally joins the ranks of the Defender, selected by the US Navy to support their Maritime Expeditionary Standoff Response (MESR) program, as well as the Pro 5.

The Ally shares common components with all other Mission Specialist top side units, vehicles, tethers, and modules, for complete product line compatibility and expansion. This enables customers operating VideoRay’s top-of-the-line Defenders to supplement their fleet with a lower-cost option. The Ally can support operations with specific mission profiles and also serves as a source for readily available spares modules to help ensure mission uptime.

The 300-meter (984 foot) rated Ally can be adapted to accept a round or square float configuration.  The square float allows the platform to carry additional payload and allows for topside or battery-powered operations, whereas the 30.48 cm (12-inch) round configuration is ideal for pipe and tunnel inspections.

The Ally’s base configuration features LED lights and VideoRay’s new Ultra 4K Smart Camera with onboard processing. Options include a unique spring-loaded vertical manipulator capable of lifting loads up to 9.5 kg (21 lbs), as well as a forward-looking sonar and DVL (Doppler Velocity Log) for customers requiring navigation.

Marcus Kolb, VideoRay’s Chief Innovation Officer, said: “Ally provides customers who aspire to our world-renowned Mission Specialist technology with an entry-level ROV that can expand with their budget and needs – and can ultimately evolve into a top-of-the-line Defender. The fact that it shares common topside consoles and subsea modular components with our other Mission Specialist underwater robots delivers a huge advantage, allowing for cost-effective fleet expansion. We can’t wait to begin delivering Ally to our customers in June.”

