 
New Wave Media

April 1, 2024

Chance Maritime Technologies' MC-29 USV Completes Long-endurance Testing

(Photo: Chance Maritime Technologies)

(Photo: Chance Maritime Technologies)

U.S.-based Chance Maritime Technologies, a startup and service provider of uncrewed vessel technology, reports it has completed long-endurance commissioning trials of its MC-29: a 29-foot-long, mission-capable USV that operates at high power with long endurance. The vehicle completed over 40 total operational days, which included 24 operational days of 24-hour operation in Vermilion Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

This new class of utility vessel offers kilowatts of continuously available payload power, 30+ day endurance, a 19” payload rack, moon pool, active gyro stabilization, and high-bandwidth Starlink satellite communications.

Stuart Chance, CEO of Chance Maritime Technologies, said, “We’re extremely excited with the results of our endurance testing. The MC-29 represents an incredible effort by the talented team at Chance Maritime to design, build, and operate a flexible, durable and truly capable USV. Reliability is a crucial factor in utilizing USVs as a cost-effective solution, and these initial tests demonstrate the MC-29 meets that requirement.”

The MC-29 is available for commercial service and is also available through current NOAA contract vehicles for hydrographic survey, meteorological data collection, fisheries monitoring, underwater exploration, marine construction and other applications. Chance Maritime Technologies assists with integrating payloads into the flexible MC-29 uncrewed platform.

Related News

Source: VideoRay

VideoRay Introduces New Entry-Level Mission Specialist Underwater Robot

VideoRay has launched its new Mission Specialist Ally.The Ally offers a baseline Mission Specialist solution for those with…

(Photo: Saildrone)

Saildrone Launches First Next-gen Surveyor USV

The first of Saildrone's new generation of Surveyor-class unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) has been launched by builder Austal USA in Mobile…

Illustration (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Reels In $2.4M Sonar and Subsea Power Contracts

Canadian company Kraken Robotics has secured contracts totaling $2.4 million for subsea batteries and synthetic aperture…

Noble Viking drillship will be used for three-well drilling campaign at Malampaya field (Credit: Noble Corporation)

OneSubsea to Supply Subsea Wellheads for Prime Energy’s Malampaya Field

Prime Energy has awarded of a contract to OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, for the supply of wellheads, christmas trees (control equipment)…

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

Woodside Hires Subsea 7 for Trion Subsea Installation Services Offshore Mexico

Australia's top oil and gas company Woodside Energy has awarded a contract to Subsea 7 for subsea installation services for…

Source: HII

HII Mission Technologies Unveils New REMUS 130 UUV

HII Mission Technologies has introduced the REMUS 130, a new unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) model based on the highly…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Oiler

● NOAA

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Engineer - with sign-on bonus and relocation package

● Jacksonville, FL, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news