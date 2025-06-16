Uncrewed Survey Solutions Makes Key Appointments

Uncrewed Survey Solutions (USS), the USV innovator and marine data acquisition provider, has announced three key appointments in support of its ongoing growth strategy.



Mike Casey has joined USS’ Advisory Board, with Trish Buxton joining in the newly formed role of Business Development Manager, and Liam Eagling as Field Engineer.



USS’ new team will help service delivery and develop its in-house USV manufacturing, together with enhanced customer support, in line with the business’ expansion strategy.



As a builder-operator of its own fleet of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), USS delivers customized marine data collection projects and missions primarily across the hydrographic and geophysical domains.

Mike Casey has joined USS’ Advisory Board to support the senior management team, shape the organisational strategy, and help develop the business’ offerings.



Mike is the Founder of Portico Advisers, a consultancy that advises global investors and entrepreneurs across six systems: technology, energy, health, food, carbon, and mobility. He built a client portfolio of firms managing $60 billion in assets and advised on more than $4 billion of transactions.



He specializes in identifying high-conviction opportunities, shaping strategic direction, and positioning firms for growth and catalytic sales. Mike has a background in defence strategy. He has an MA in International Relations & International Economics, and has been featured in The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, Bloomberg, and Fast Company.

Trish Buxton has joined USS in the newly formed role of Business Development Manager. Trish is responsible for driving business growth by expanding its reach and identifying new opportunities, together with contributing to the development of new products to match market needs.



Trish was previously Regional Sales Manager at Teledyne Geospatial (CARIS/Optech), specializing in geomatics. Prior to this, Trish worked within the Offshore Survey Industry as a Data Processor and Cartographer for Racal Survey/Thales Geosolutions onshore and offshore. With a lifetime interest in oceanographic surveying, Trish has a Degree in Physical Geography with Mapping Science.



Liam Eagling has joined USS as a Field Engineer, having previously worked for USS on placement whilst studying for his Renewable Energy Engineering Degree as a mature student following a decision to pursue his passion for the sector.