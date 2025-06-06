 
June 6, 2025

Fugro Appoints New Group Director Europe & Africa

Fugro has announced the appointment of Niels Schallenberg as Group Director Europe & Africa, effective July 1, 2025. In this role, Niels will join Fugro’s Executive Leadership Team and will be responsible for driving the company’s strategic growth and operational excellence across the Europe & Africa region.

Niels brings experience in the energy transition, climate adaptation, and digital innovation, having held senior leadership and strategy positions at Deloitte, Grontmij (now Sweco), Haskoning, and most recently Arcadis. His expertise in these areas will be instrumental in advancing Fugro’s mission to create a safe and liveable world through geo-data insights.

Niels holds an MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management Science from Eindhoven University of Technology, the Netherlands.

 “I am excited to join Fugro at such a pivotal time. The company’s purpose-driven approach and commitment to innovation align closely with my own values. I look forward to working with the talented teams across Europe and Africa to deliver sustainable solutions for clients and communities," said Schallenberg.

