July 1, 2025

Teledyne Acquires Maretron

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced the acquisition of assets of Maretron, including the brand’s Octoplex, MPower and MConnect product lines from Littelfuse, Inc. 

The purchase will allow Teledyne’s Raymarine business to deliver deeper integration and automation for boat builders as a one-stop-shop, expand product functionality for consumers, and create new and exciting business opportunities for Raymarine and its partners. Raymarine intends to maintain Maretron’s trade name and product lines to ensure a seamless transition for existing Maretron customers.

The addition of Maretron products and engineering expertise expands Raymarine’s leading position as a vessel automation solution provider to boat builders and system integrators. The acquisition also includes Maretron’s Florida office location, allowing both Raymarine and Maretron to continue to serve the strategic United States Southeast boating market

The acquisition of Maretron represents Teledyne’s eleventh corporate carve-out transaction and second carve-out completed in 2025.

