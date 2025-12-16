Tuesday, December 16, 2025
 
Mads Nipper Appointed as Chair of MacArtney Underwater Technology Board

MacArtney Underwater Technology has appointed Mads Nipper as Chair of the Board. 

Mads has a long professional career at several large Danish multinational companies and is currently also Chair at FLSmidth, a publicly traded company. Prior to this, Mads was CEO of Orsted and CEO of Grundfos, and previously held several senior leadership roles at the LEGO Group.

"I am very much looking forward to assuming the role of Chair of the board for MacArtney Underwater Technology," Mads said. "I am convinced that the company, through its strong competencies, values, and dedicated employees, has the potential for further development and growth in the coming years. I am very much looking forward to cooperating with the leadership team, the board, and the owners, and providing my contribution to ensuring that the impressive development can continue."

Mads Nipper will formally replace outgoing Chairman of the Board Niels Erik Hedeager following the company's annual general assembly in January 2026. Starting in 1989, Niels Erik became CEO in 1997. He held this role until 2017, when he assumed the position of Chairman.

