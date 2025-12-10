Wednesday, December 10, 2025
 
JFD Global Awarded Contract to Provide Deep Saturation Diving, Submarine Rescue Capability to Polish Navy

Artist’s impression of Polish Navy’s Ratownik vessel. Provided by PGZ Naval Shipyard

Artist’s impression of Polish Navy’s Ratownik vessel. Provided by PGZ Naval Shipyard

James Fisher (JFD Global), a global provider of specialist marine and defense solutions enabling mission success at sea, has secured a contract with PGZ Stocznia Wojenna. The agreement will see JFD Global integrate a combined, hyperbaric and saturation diving system into the Polish Navy’s new salvage and rescue vessel, Ratownik.

Scheduled to be completed in late 2029, Ratownik will become one of the largest ships in the Polish Navy’s fleet, playing a pivotal role in the protection of critical underwater infrastructure (CUI) in the Baltic Sea, and responding to disabled submarines in both territorial and international waters.

This award follows a study completed by JFD Global in 2019 to undertake pre-engineering of the vessel and assess the feasibility of integrating such a complex technical solution.

During the design and construction phase of Ratownik, JFD Global will utilize its combined submarine rescue and saturation diving expertise and knowhow to enable seamless integration with the vessel’s systems. This will ensure rapid deployment in the event of an incident.

JFD Global will integrate the NATO Submarine Rescue System (NSRS) onto Ratownik, a system which it has managed since 2015, providing a 24/7 global submarine rescue service. This In-Service Support contract includes the maintenance and operation of the system to ensure it is in a rescue ready state on behalf of the French, Norwegian and Royal Navies. JFD Global ensures the system is kept mission-ready and can be mobilized at speed to reach a disabled submarine anywhere in the world.

