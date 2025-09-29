NYK, Neptune Ink Robotic Hull Cleaning Deal in Maritime Decarbonization Push

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), one of the world’s largest shipping companies, has expanded its partnership with Neptune Robotics to scale up robotic hull cleaning across its global fleet in a move expected to deliver major fuel savings and accelerates maritime decarbonization.

NYK has worked with Neptune since 2022, making it one of the earliest adopters of Neptune’s robotic hull cleaning. From earlier deployments, Neptune’s robots delivered up to 10 times fuel savings compared to cleaning costs, with significant reductions in fuel use and emissions, according to NYK.

The expanded partnership will scale robotic cleaning across NYK’s fleet and is expected to generate even greater savings and carbon reductions in the second deployment phase. As part of the agreement, NYK also joined Neptune’s $52 million Series B funding round led by Granite Asia, aligning incentives to scale globally.

“We are impressed by Neptune Robotics’ highly efficient hull cleaning technology which maximizes protection to hull coatings and contributes to fuel savings and GHG emissions reduction, as well as compliance with environmental regulation.

“Through this partnership, we aim to create future business opportunities by combining our strengths. We hope to contribute to decarbonization not only across our fleet but also within the broader shipping sector,” said Hidehiko Sato, General Manager of Ship Business Group at NYK.

“NYK has been one of the earliest and most forward-looking adopters of robotic hull cleaning. Their leadership has allowed us to demonstrate how automation can deliver real ROI and emissions reductions at scale. Together, we are proving robotics is a practical, scalable pathway to decarbonization,” added Elizabeth Chan, CEO of Neptune Robotics.

Unlike diver-based or conventional remotely operated vehicle (ROV) methods, Neptune’s AI-powered robots are said to be able to clean a Capesize vessel three to five times faster, above and below water, and operate in currents up to four knots. The technology allows continuous operation day and night in both clear and murky waters while protecting hull coatings.

By jointly announcing the agreement, NYK and Neptune said they aimed to show that robotics-enabled hull cleaning is commercially viable and essential for meeting the shipping industry’s decarbonization commitments.