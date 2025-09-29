Monday, September 29, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 29, 2025

NYK, Neptune Ink Robotic Hull Cleaning Deal in Maritime Decarbonization Push

Neptune robotic system (Credit: NYK)

Neptune robotic system (Credit: NYK)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), one of the world’s largest shipping companies, has expanded its partnership with Neptune Robotics to scale up robotic hull cleaning across its global fleet in a move expected to deliver major fuel savings and accelerates maritime decarbonization.

NYK has worked with Neptune since 2022, making it one of the earliest adopters of Neptune’s robotic hull cleaning. From earlier deployments, Neptune’s robots delivered up to 10 times fuel savings compared to cleaning costs, with significant reductions in fuel use and emissions, according to NYK.

The expanded partnership will scale robotic cleaning across NYK’s fleet and is expected to generate even greater savings and carbon reductions in the second deployment phase. As part of the agreement, NYK also joined Neptune’s $52 million Series B funding round led by Granite Asia, aligning incentives to scale globally.

“We are impressed by Neptune Robotics’ highly efficient hull cleaning technology which maximizes protection to hull coatings and contributes to fuel savings and GHG emissions reduction, as well as compliance with environmental regulation.

“Through this partnership, we aim to create future business opportunities by combining our strengths. We hope to contribute to decarbonization not only across our fleet but also within the broader shipping sector,” said Hidehiko Sato, General Manager of Ship Business Group at NYK.

“NYK has been one of the earliest and most forward-looking adopters of robotic hull cleaning. Their leadership has allowed us to demonstrate how automation can deliver real ROI and emissions reductions at scale. Together, we are proving robotics is a practical, scalable pathway to decarbonization,” added Elizabeth Chan, CEO of Neptune Robotics.

Unlike diver-based or conventional remotely operated vehicle (ROV) methods, Neptune’s AI-powered robots are said to be able to clean a Capesize vessel three to five times faster, above and below water, and operate in currents up to four knots. The technology allows continuous operation day and night in both clear and murky waters while protecting hull coatings.

By jointly announcing the agreement, NYK and Neptune said they aimed to show that robotics-enabled hull cleaning is commercially viable and essential for meeting the shipping industry’s decarbonization commitments.

Related News

(Credit: Subsea7)

Oil Firms Urge Brazil to Review Subsea7 - Saipem Merger

Exxon Mobil, Brazilian state-run Petrobras and oil services provider TechnipFMC petitioned the country's antitrust regulator…

NG Driller (Credit: NextGeo)

NextGeo Signs Eight-Year Deal with 50Hertz for Seabed Survey Services

Italian offshore services provider Next Geosolutions (NextGeo) has signed an eight-year framework agreement with German transmission…

(Credit: MDL)

MDL Secures Cable Laying Job in Asia Pacific

Maritime Developments (MDL) has secured a subsea installation project in the Asia-Pacific region, covering the lay of two…

(Credit: Saab UK)

Saab to Spearhead NATO's New Underwater Defense Project

The Saab-led MANGROVE consortium has been selected by NATO to lead the Allied Underwater Battlespace Mission Network project (AUWB-MN)…

© underocean / Adobe Stock

Overfishing Deal Reached After 20 Years of Negotiation

A landmark agreement to curb billions of dollars in subsidies contributing to overfishing came into force on Monday, the…

© FarSounder

FarSounder Announces SEA.AI Integration in Web Application

FarSounder announced an integration with SEA.AI, a leader in AI-powered vision systems for maritime safety. This integration…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Understanding the deep currents of the Gulf of America
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news