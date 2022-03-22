Tech File: Neutrally Buoyant Tether for Fish Farming

NOVACAVI has supplied another neutrally buoyant customized cable solution as reliable part of the innovative Remora Robotics patented technology system for cleaning of fish pens.

Conceived, designed and manufactured with the use of lightweight materials and construction to guarantee no physical interference to the autonomous robot installed in the cages, our lightweight tether will support the gentle daily cleaning and analysis of growth on the nets leading to a significant improvement in fish health and fish welfare.

Alongside with this specific neutral tether solution, NOVACAVI offers a full design and manufacturing long-term experience to meet and fulfil any challenging marine application cable requirements.