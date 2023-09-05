Wednesday, September 6, 2023
 
New Wave Media

September 5, 2023

NORBIT Acquires Ping DSP

(Image: NORBIT)

(Image: NORBIT)

NORBIT announces an add-on acquisition of the Canadian maritime technology company PING DSP. The acquisition will broaden the product offering in the Oceans segment.

“With the target company having developed an interferometric side scan sonar technology, complementary to NORBIT’s current portfolio, this acquisition supports our strategy to broaden product offering in the Oceans domain by capitalizing on our global sales and distribution platform,” said Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

Known for producing some of the world’s most advanced interferometric sidescan sonars, Ping DSP, based in Victoria B.C., further enhances NORBIT's diverse collection of cutting-edge sonar systems, especially for clients in research/academia and those dedicated to mapping in extremely shallow territories.

The target company is valued at $3.24 million on a cash and debt-free basis. NORBIT said the acquisition is to be financed 70% by cash and 30% as a private placement to the sellers of the target company (consideration shares).

Related News

Cellula's Solus-XR XLUUV undergoes its inaugural sea trials off the shores of West Vancouver, B.C. on August 29, 2023. (Photo: CNW Group/Cellula Robotics Ltd.)

Cellula Robotics Starts Trials for Its XLUUV

Canadian marine technology company Cellula Robotics announced it has commenced sea trials of its Solus-XR extra large unmanned…

Illustration of the polar research Icebreaker. Image credit: Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited.

ABB to Supply Ice-Classed Azipod Propulsion for Research Vessel

ABB has received an order from the Guangzhou Shipyard International to supply an Azipod® DI propulsion system for the new…

© Santi / Adobe Stock

How Japan Will Release Treated Water from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant

Japan is set to begin pumping more than a million tonnes of treated water from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Aug.

(File image: Klein Marine Systems)

MIND Technology Sells Klein Marine Systems

MIND Technology, Inc. sold its Klein Marine Systems unit for $11.5 million to General Oceans, Inc., a subsidiary of General Oceans AS.

Credit: SeekOps/AdobeStock

System Built for Mars Operations Used for Offshore Methane Emissions Detection

Technology first developed by the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL), which is being used to detect offshore methane emissions…

Credit: IQIP

HAL to Sell 60% Stake in Offshore Foundation Installation Specialist IQIP

HAL, the Dutch investment subsidiary of HAL Holding, has agreed to sell 60% in IQIP, a supplier of foundation and installation…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news