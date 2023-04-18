Tuesday, April 18, 2023
 
April 18, 2023

NORBIT Subsea Launches 'Revolutionary' Stabilised Multibeam Sonar System

Credit: NORBIT Subsea

Credit: NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT Subsea has launched its latest fully active stabilized multibeam sonar system. 

Building on the WBMS platform, the new  “iWBMSh Stabilised” system was launched at the NORBIT Subsea Global Partner Day event held in Southampton, UK prior to Ocean Business 2023 exhibition, the company said.

The system provides active Roll, Pitch, and Yaw Stabilization as well as Dual Swath capability, and, according to NORBIT Subsea, brings next-generational functionality and capability in a very small compact lightweight form factor. 

During the product launch presentation, both Seabed BV from Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. from Australia issued an order for the system.Credit: NORBIT Subsea

Elice Collewijn, General Manager Seabed of said:  “Such performance and usability yet packaged in a compact system will appeal to many within our market”. Paul Duncan, CEO Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. described the system as “revolutionary”.

Peter Eriksen, Business Unit Director at NORBIT Oceans said: "We are very grateful to both Seabed and Seismic Asia Pacific for their immediate commitment on our new product. 

"The team at NORBIT work hard to ensure we deliver leading technology to the market, and the confidence shown by our partners demonstrates the exacting high standards for all our client multibeam deliverables. The market need for Active Stabilised multibeam technology has never been greater, and built upon the success of our WINGHEAD i80S, this new iWBMSh Stabilised product further provides solutions for more clients operating in more applications”.

