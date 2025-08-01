Fugro: H1 2025 Impacted by Weak Markets, Recovery Expected in H2

Fugro’s results in the first half year were significantly impacted by geopolitical and economic uncertainties. For the second half of 2025, the company expects a strong recovery resulting in a full-year EBIT margin of 8-11%, underpinned by revenue growth in H2 of around 20% versus H1.

In a collaboration between the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), University of Sydney, California Academy…

Edinburgh-based Frontier Robotics has reached a milestone by making its first commercial sale with the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult…

The UNOLS Deep Submergence Science Committee (DeSSC) is seeking nominations to fill one membership vacancy. The DeSSC is…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Massa Products Corporation Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

R.M. Young Company Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…