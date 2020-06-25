 
New Wave Media

June 25, 2020

Norway's Carbon Capture and Storage Project Estimated to Cost $2.6B

The Northern Lights template on the seabed. The Northern Lights carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, is Equinor's partnership with Royal Dutch Shell and Total, (Photo: Equinor)

The Northern Lights template on the seabed. The Northern Lights carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, is Equinor's partnership with Royal Dutch Shell and Total, (Photo: Equinor)

Norway's ambition to build a full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) chain could cost around $25 billion crowns ($2.58 billion), including operating costs for ten years, an economic analysis showed on Thursday.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) says CCS technology will be crucial to limiting global warming, helping to decarbonize industries such as cement production, but opponents say it could prolong the use of fossil fuels.

Norway, Western Europe's largest oil and producer, wants to prove that the CCS technology can work by capturing CO2 at two industrial sites and storing it under the seabed on the Norwegian continental shelf.

One project to capture the emissions is located at a cement plant in southern Norway, part of Germany's HeidelbergCement, while the other is at a Fortum's waste-to-energy plant in Oslo.

Excluding operating costs, estimated total investments are between 12.9 billion and 17.1 billion crowns, depending on whether one or two CO2 capture plants are built, the study by Atkins Norge, a part of SNC-Lavalin Group, and Oslo Economics showed.

"The measure is considered to be costly... The state's share of the costs is considerable," it said.

A 2018 study by the same authors estimated a higher total capital and operating cost, at between 19.7 billion and 25 billion crowns, but that was was for three projects - fertilizer producer Yara ended its CCS project.

The Norwegian state plans to cover about 80% of the costs, with the industry paying the rest, if a project is approved in the 2021 state budget, the oil and energy ministry said.

Norway's oil and gas firm Equinor and its partners Shell and Total have been working to build a storage which could take up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year.

 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Email

Related News

Eidesvik Offshore has signed with Yxney Maritime for use of their Maress energy efficiency software - Credit: Eidesvik

Eidesvik Equips Fleet with Energy Efficiency Software

The Norwegian offshore shipowner Eidesvik has signed a contract with Yxney Maritime for the use of Yxney's Maress energy…

Credit: Global Offshore

Global Offshore's Pre-Lay Plough Passes Kriegers Flak Test with Flying Colors

Offshore services provider Global Offshore, has completed its first phase of work at Vattenfall’s Danish Kriegers Flak offshore…

© Fokke / Adobe Stock

First Major US Offshore Wind Farm Reaches Permitting Milestone

The first major U.S. offshore wind farm, planned for the Massachusetts coast, reached a key permitting milestone on Tuesday…

Image Credit: Siemens

Siemens, Equinor Sign Safety and Automation Systems Deal

Siemens and Equinor have signed a framework agreement for the provision of safety and automation systems (SAS) for multiple…

Credit: Bourbon Subsea Services

Final Windfloat Atlantic Floating Wind Turbine Heads Offshore

The third - and final - floating wind turbine has been towed offshore as part of the Windfloat Atlantic project, located…

Photo by Benjamin Silden

Photo: Johan Castberg Anchor System Installation Underway

Norwegian offshore vessel contractor Island Offshore has shared photos of what it says is one of the most comprehensive anchoring…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

C-Nav

C-Nav is a dynamic DGNSS Precise Point Positioning service providing worldwide positioning capability of a decimeter or better. C-Nav offers GNSS systems with satellites corrections services, Inertial Navigation Systems, QA/QC and GNSS Tides software for Coastal…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jun 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news