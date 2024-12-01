 
New Wave Media

December 1, 2024

Norway Halts Deep-Sea Mining Plans

© Velizar Gordeev / Adobe Stock

© Velizar Gordeev / Adobe Stock

A small leftwing environmentalist political party in Norway succeeded on Sunday in blocking plans to mine the sea bed at the bottom of the Arctic, by demanding the government scrap its first licensing round in return for support for the budget.

"We are stopping plans to open mining on the sea bed," Kirsti Bergstoe, leader of the SV party which is outside the governing coalition but supports the minority government, told reporters.

The government, which had planned to offer its first deep-sea mining exploration permits in the first half of 2025, said that although the plan was suspended, preparatory work would continue, including creating regulations and mapping the environmental impact.

"This will be a postponement," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, from the Labour Party, told private broadcaster TV2.

Norway, whose vast hydrocarbon reserves made it one of the world's wealthiest countries, had taken a leading role in the global race to mine the ocean floor for metals that are in high demand as nations transition away from fossil fuels.

"This is a crucial win in the fight against deep sea mining. It should be the nail in the coffin for the destructive industry," Frode Pleym, head of Greenpeace Norway, told Reuters.

Oslo had plans to open large areas of its Arctic region next year for its inaugural sea bed licensing round, despite opposition from green campaigners and a coalition of 32 countries, including Germany, France, Canada and Brazil.

The agreement concluded on Sunday by SV and the government, consisting of Labour and the agrarian Centre Party, means that planned licensing round will not proceed.

Norwegians head to the polls in September and two opposition parties leading in opinion surveys, the Conservatives and the Progress Party, are in favour of deep-sea mining.

"If a new government attempts to reopen the licensing round we will fight relentlessly against it," said Greenpeace's Pleym.
Preliminary official resource estimates showed "substantial" accumulations of metals and minerals, ranging from copper to rare earth elements, the government said in 2023.

At least three Norwegian seabed mineral start-ups - Stavanger-based Loke, Oslo-based Green Minerals and Bergen-based Adepth, have previously said they planned to bid in the first licensing round.

The companies were not immediately available for comment.


(Reuters - Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Editing by Peter Graff)

Related News

© Anoo / Adobe Stock

Sweden Seeks Return of Chinese Ship Linked to Baltic Sea Subsea Cable Sabotage

Sweden is asking a Chinese vessel to return to Swedish waters to help facilitate the Nordic country's investigation into…

The CHARM coral farming robot, equipped with its new soft robotic hand, in action at the CHARM facility on Magnetic Island. (Source: CSIRO)

Lending Oceans a Robotic Hand

This week at Marine Technology News...The winners of the 2024 Teledyne Marine Photo Contest were announced this week. The…

Overall Winner of the Teledyne Marine photo contest: Image by Rita Novo, VLIZ - Flanders Marine Institute, taken in the Belgian Part of the North Sea (BPNS), 2023 / Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

... And the Winner is ...

The 2024 Teledyne Marine Photo Contest Winners Teledyne Marine announced the winners of its 2024 Teledyne Marine Photo Contest…

Source: CSIRO

Robotic Hand Designed to Move Coral

A world-first soft robotic ‘hand’, developed by researchers at CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, could transform the delicate…

L-R, Dr Veerle Huvenne and Dr Filipa Carvalho. Image courtesy NOC

NOC Appoints Huvenne, Carvalho Chief Scientists

Two new chief scientists have been appointed to the National Oceanography Centre’s (NOC) Marine Autonomous Robotic Systems…

Source: Schmidt Ocean Institute

Scientists Reconstruct Impact of Seafloor Volcanic Eruption

An international team of scientists is reconstructing the impact of the 2008 Chaitén volcanic eruption on the marine environment…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Survey Notes
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news