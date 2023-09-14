Thursday, September 14, 2023
 
New Wave Media

September 14, 2023

Norway Should Call Off Deep Sea Mining Plans, Key Ally Says

The manganese nodule-covered plains of the central Pacific Photo: ROV team, GEOMAR (CC BY 4.0)

The manganese nodule-covered plains of the central Pacific Photo: ROV team, GEOMAR (CC BY 4.0)

Norway's minority government should withdraw its proposal to open a vast Arctic offshore area to deep sea mining and call at least a ten-year moratorium on the activity, its key backer in parliament, said.

Norway could become the first nation to make deep sea mining happen on a commercial scale if the country's parliament approves a plan to open ocean an area larger than the United Kingdom to the new industry. The mining could provide a source for such metals as copper and rare earth elements for the transition away from fossil fuels. 

The Labour-led government, which also includes the Centre Party, relies on a smaller leftwing party, the Socialist Left (SV), for support to pass its budget and other key policies in parliament. 

"We will not vote for the proposal that the government has put forward. We think that it should be sent back to the government," Lars Haltbrekken, SV's spokesman on energy and environment, told Reuters.

"We would like to have a moratorium for at least ten years so that we can find out more (about the environmental consequences) before we start digging for minerals on the seabed," he added. 

Haltbrekken said SV was still discussing a list of its demands for the upcoming fiscal budget, to be presented on Oct. 6.

He did not say whether SV would make support for the government's budget conditional on the issue. 

The government could still win the approval with support from the main opposition Conservative party, which initiated the opening process in 2020, as well as the right-wing Progress Party. 

Still, Haltbrekken said deep sea mining was "high on our agenda" and "an important issue for us". 

In 2021, SV blocked the government's plans to conduct oil and gas exploration licensing round in frontier areas.

Parliament is set to discuss the government's bill this autumn, although a specific date for debates has yet to be set.

 (Reuters - Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Timothy Gardner)

Related News

For illustration - A section of a sulphide sample, obtained during the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate's (NPD) expedition to the Mohns Ridge in the Norwegian Sea in 2020. Photo: Øystein Leiknes Nag, Norwegian Petroleum Directorate

EXPLAINER-Why Does Norway Want to Mine the Seabed?

Norway may become the first country to start commercial deep sea mining, if parliament approves a government proposal to…

Credit: KENC

KENC Building Flange Monopile Upending Tool for Van Oord

KENC has started the construction of a flange monopile upending tool [FMUT] for the Dutch offshore installation company Van…

Credit. Schottel Marine Technologies

Germany's AQUOS and Scotland's Swift Anchors Unite as SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies

SCHOTTEL Marine Technologies said Tuesday it was integrating its operations to exploit the growing business opportunities in offshore renewables…

Cellula's Solus-XR XLUUV undergoes its inaugural sea trials off the shores of West Vancouver, B.C. on August 29, 2023. (Photo: CNW Group/Cellula Robotics Ltd.)

Cellula Robotics Starts Trials for Its XLUUV

Canadian marine technology company Cellula Robotics announced it has commenced sea trials of its Solus-XR extra large unmanned…

(Image: Nauticus Robotics)

Equinor to Test Autonomous Robots for Subsea Leak Detection

Equinor is set to trial the use of autonomous robots for subsea leak detection services in the North Sea.The Norway-based…

Screenshot from OPT's Video

VIDEO: Ocean Power Technologies' WAM Vessel Attaches to Buoy for Remote Charging

Ocean Power Technologies said Thursday it had made a pivotal achievement in the autonomous maritime technology field, by demonstrating the Wave Adapti

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

SOI Steps Ahead on Ocean Mapping
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news