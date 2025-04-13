 
April 13, 2025

Trump Plans to Stockpile Deep Sea Metals

© Velizar Gordeev / Adobe Stock

The Trump administration is drafting an executive order to enable the stockpiling of metals found on the Pacific Ocean seabed to counter China's dominance in battery minerals and rare earth supply chains, The Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.


(Reuters - Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

