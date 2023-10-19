NSSLGlobal Expands Portfolio with FarSounder’s 3D FLS

FarSounder and NSSLGlobal have joined forces to introduce FarSounder’s Argos product line to their defense, commercial, and leisure clients. These innovative Forward Looking Sonars (FLS) are used for safe navigation and obstacle avoidance. FarSounder’s technology is renowned in the cruise and leisure markets and is increasingly being adopted in both the Scientific/Exploration and Defence sectors both of which are moving towards Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV).

Vessels are often operating in more challenging environments such as higher latitudes where there may be ice, poorly chartered areas, or austere ports. This unique patented technology paints a clear picture of what lies ahead underwater of the vessel, reducing the likelihood of collisions, which in turn prevents costly damage to property, the environment, and marine and human lives alike.

NSSLGlobal’s customers will benefit from FarSounder's technology, which is the only product capable of generating a true, 3-dimensional image ahead of a vessel at navigationally significant ranges at each ping of the sonar. FarSounder’s most recent addition is the Argos 350 Forward Looking Sonar system which is the ideal solution for USVs and mid-sized vessels ranging from 18 - 40+ meters.