 
New Wave Media

August 30, 2021

A Warm Ocean 'Blob' Is Causing Chile's Megadrought

© Galyna Andrushko / Adobe Stock

© Galyna Andrushko / Adobe Stock

A blob of warm water in the southern Pacific is fueling a decade-long megadrought in Chile, and climate change is at least partly to blame, scientists say.

The "Southern Blob" east of New Zealand is driving hot and dry conditions in Chile, with snow caps melting on the Andes, reservoirs running low and once-lush landscapes withered. Chilean authorities this year were forced to truck water to some 400,000 people living in rural areas.

Research published Thursday in the Journal of Climate finds that human-driven climate change is partly behind the blob, and consequentially the drought, though to what degree exactly is still unclear. Natural variability in ocean and atmospheric temperatures also played a role, the scientists say.

That massive blob – wider than the continental United States – is now 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than it was 40 years ago. Areas of nearby ocean, however, have warmed much more slowly during that time, and are just 0.2C to 1C warmer, the study shows.

The heat from the blob warms the air directly above it and winds carry the heated air toward Chile. This impacts pressure trends, affecting rainfall and resulting in dry conditions in Chile.

The blob "is only perhaps 3% of the South Pacific, but it's located in such a sensitive area that it produces this chain of events," said study co-author Rene Dario Garreaud, a climate scientist at the University of Chile in Santiago.

While drought is not uncommon in Chile, the current megadrought has persisted since 2010. Some scientists and politicians have begun warning of possible long-term water shortages in the central region, home to vineyards and farms.

Ocean blobs also regularly occur, dissipating within a couple of years. But the Southern blob's prolonged and pronounced rate of warming is beyond what might occur naturally, the researchers found.

"We know that the blob is natural, but it is invigorated by climate change.... why it (has lasted) so long and why it is so intense is because of climate change," Garreaud said.

The scientists said more research is needed to determine exactly how much of a role climate change is playing in this phenomenon. Still, scientists who were not involved in the work said the findings were cause for worry.

"I find it very concerning to see that human-caused climate change is amplifying the severity of megadroughts," said Andreas Prein, a climate scientist at the U.S.-based National Center for Atmospheric Research.

"Such (extreme) droughts are responsible for the collapse of historic civilizations such as the Mayas or the Ming Dynasty, and can destabilize modern cultures such as recently seen in Syria."

The fact that a swathe of warm water, even one spanning more than 8 million kilometers, could impact conditions thousands of kilometers away in Chile shows how broadly climate change will affect the planet, said ocean and climate scientist Dillon Amaya at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

"We need to be cognizant of the changes that are happening in global climate thousands of miles away," Amaya said. "It's all connected."


(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Related News

35kg RAMMS ALB sensor offers a unique combination of scanning capability (2ppm density & 3x Secchi penetration), and small form-factor. © Fugro

Lidar Helps to illuminate the Future of Oceans

The statement that 80% of our world’s oceans remain unexplored is well known—and possibly, overstated. Observance of United…

A brittle star and coral are picked up by ROV Subastian’s manipulator arm, along with the piece of deep-sea rock they are inhabiting. Taking the rock along with the accompanying organisms allows the scientists to study whether certain organisms prefer certain substrates. Photo Copyright Schmidt Ocean Institute

Ocean Exploration Off California Discovers New Methane Seep, Whale Fall

Marine scientists on Schmidt Ocean Institute's research vessel Falkor completed a 12-day expedition off the coast of Southern…

© Sven Bachstroem/AdobeStock

Seminar: NOAA Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute - Exploring the US’s Blue Frontier

Please join us Aug. 11th at 3 p.m. EDT for a one-hour seminar on the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (OECI), with…

Load-out of pump station at OneSubsea, Horsøy near Bergen. (Photo: Jan Arne Wold & Audun Skadberg / Equinor ASA)

Brownfield Boost: Vigdis Gets a Subsea (Pump) Lift

The Vigdis subsea field in the North Sea has produced oil via the Snorre field for 24 years, and when it came on stream in 1997…

The dual screen set up of EOD Workspace Simulator. Operator view is on the left, supervisor view on the right. Photo courtesy Greensea

New EOD Workspace Simulator from Greensea, GRi

Greensea Systems has launched the new EOD Workspace Simulator. The new simulator, created in partnership with GRi Simulations…

ANYBotics’ ANYmal C legged robot took its first steps offshore on Petronas’ Dulang C platform, Malaysia. Photos from ANYBotics.

ROBOTICS: Meet Your New Offshore Robotic Co-workers; Charles, Eddie, ANYmal & Spot

Within the last 12 months, a series of significant steps have been made in the world of offshore robotics; a number of legged…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Stema Systems

Stema Systems supplies and integrates on rental and sales basis hydrographic and oceanology measurement systems. We are the manufacturer of the Silas SBP and Tune in-situ density products on which many authorities world-wide rely to maintain the nautical depth in muddy environments.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Greenland Bound: Mapping Critical Mid-Range Depth with the SeaBat T50-R

Tarajoq: Inside Greenland’s New Research Vessel

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

American Waterways Operators: Director of Safety and Environmental Stewardship

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news