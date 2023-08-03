18 Ocean Experts Named to Federal Panel

Eighteen ocean experts began their appointment as members of the Ocean Research Advisory Panel (ORAP), including representatives from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, ocean industries, state, tribal, territorial or local governments and academia.

The Ocean Policy Committee (OPC) solicited nominations from the public through a Federal Register Notice and members were appointed by the Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality, who co-chair of the interagency OPC.

“Formation of the Ocean Research Advisory Panel is a major milestone for U.S. ocean science and policy, and reinforces the President’s historic commitments to tackle climate change while creating good jobs, embracing environmental justice, and basing action on science and knowledge,” said Jane Lubchenco, Ph.D., deputy director for climate and environment at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. “Coming from industry, universities and civil society, the ORAP members bring depth of experience and diversity of perspectives on the ocean from across our nation. ORAP will help guide federal government efforts to tackle some of the biggest challenges and opportunities for our ocean, in conjunction with states, tribes, territories, communities, businesses and the broader marine community.”

The new ORAP members are:

Claudia Benitez-Nelson , National Academies’ Ocean Studies Board; University of South Carolina

Derek Brockbank, Coastal States Organization

Jorge Corredor, University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez (retired)

Danielle Dickson, North Pacific Research Board

Tim Gallaudet, Ocean STL Consulting, LLC

Mary Glackin, National Academies' Board on Atmospheric Sciences and Climate

Eunah Hoh, San Diego State University

Sandra Knight, Marine Board of the National Academies' Transportation Research Board; WaterWonks LLC

Tommy Moore, Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission

Christopher Ostrander, Marine Technology Society

Claire B. Paris-Limouzy, Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric & Earth Science, University of Miami

Purnima Ratilal-Makris, Northeastern University

Edward Saade, Circum-Pacific Council; EJS Solutions

Ana Spalding, Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute; Oregon State University

Amy Trice, Northeast Regional Ocean Council

Maria Tzortziou, Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University

Violet Sage Walker, Northern Chumash Tribal Council

Kawika Winter, Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology, University of Hawai'i

The ORAP’s responsibilities include advising the OPC on: