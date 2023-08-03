Thursday, August 3, 2023
 
New Wave Media

August 3, 2023

18 Ocean Experts Named to Federal Panel

A sunrise captured from the bow of NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer as the crew sailed through the Gulf of Alaska during the Seascape Alaska 1: Aleutians Deepwater Mapping expedition. Credit: Sam Cuellar, NOAA Ocean Exploration

A sunrise captured from the bow of NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer as the crew sailed through the Gulf of Alaska during the Seascape Alaska 1: Aleutians Deepwater Mapping expedition. Credit: Sam Cuellar, NOAA Ocean Exploration

Eighteen ocean experts began their appointment as members of the Ocean Research Advisory Panel (ORAP), including representatives from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, ocean industries, state, tribal, territorial or local governments and academia.

The Ocean Policy Committee (OPC) solicited nominations from the public through a Federal Register Notice and members were appointed by the Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality, who co-chair of the interagency OPC.

“Formation of the Ocean Research Advisory Panel is a major milestone for U.S. ocean science and policy, and reinforces the President’s historic commitments to tackle climate change while creating good jobs, embracing environmental justice, and basing action on science and knowledge,” said Jane Lubchenco, Ph.D., deputy director for climate and environment at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. “Coming from industry, universities and civil society, the ORAP members bring depth of experience and diversity of perspectives on the ocean from across our nation. ORAP will help guide federal government efforts to tackle some of the biggest challenges and opportunities for our ocean, in conjunction with states, tribes, territories, communities, businesses and the broader marine community.”

The new ORAP members are:

  • Claudia Benitez-Nelson, National Academies’ Ocean Studies Board; University of South Carolina
  • Derek Brockbank, Coastal States Organization
  • Jorge Corredor, University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez (retired)
  • Danielle Dickson, North Pacific Research Board
  • Tim Gallaudet, Ocean STL Consulting, LLC
  • Mary Glackin, National Academies’ Board on Atmospheric Sciences and Climate
  • Eunah Hoh, San Diego State University
  • Sandra Knight, Marine Board of the National Academies’ Transportation Research Board; WaterWonks LLC
  • Tommy Moore, Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission
  • Christopher Ostrander, Marine Technology Society
  • Claire B. Paris-Limouzy, Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric & Earth Science, University of Miami
  • Purnima Ratilal-Makris, Northeastern University
  • Edward Saade, Circum-Pacific Council; EJS Solutions
  • Ana Spalding, Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute; Oregon State University
  • Amy Trice, Northeast Regional Ocean Council
  • Maria Tzortziou, Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University
  • Violet Sage Walker, Northern Chumash Tribal Council
  • Kawika Winter, Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology, University of Hawai'i

The ORAP’s responsibilities include advising the OPC on:

  • policies and procedures to implement the National Oceanographic Partnership Program;
  • matters relating to national oceanographic science, engineering, facilities or resource requirements;
  • improving diversity, equity and inclusion in the ocean sciences and related fields;
  • national ocean research priorities; and
  • additional responsibilities that the OPC considers appropriate.

Related News

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Wins "Sizeable" Order from BP-Eni JV for Offshore Angola Project

Norway's Aker Solutions has won a "sizeable" contract from Azule Energy, a BP-Eni JV in Angola, to provide subsea umbilicals…

Stephen Fasham, Chelsea chairman and Covelya Group Chief Executive Officer. Image courtesy Covelya Group

Change in Leadership at Chelsea Technologies

Chelsea Technologies said that Elizabeth Paull, Managing Director, will be stepping down from her role. Ian Hale, who brings…

St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada- OceanGate-June 2023: Polar Prince towing OceanGate Expeditions submersible vessels on a barge as it leaves for the Titanic wreck site to tour below the ocean. Copyright Dolores Harvey/AdobeStock

Op/Ed: We Cannot Let the OceanGate Tragedy Put a Pause on Ocean Exploration

In the wake of the catastrophic implosion of OceanGate’s Titan submersible during a dive on the wreck of RMS Titanic, the…

©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

McDermott Bags Major Subsea Pipeline, Cable Order in Qatar

Offshore installation firm McDermott has secured a major subsea pipelines and cables engineering, procurement, construction…

USS Ommaney Bay (CVE-79) (Photo: Naval History and Heritage Command)

Wreck Site Identified as WWII Carrier USS Ommaney Bay (CVE 79)

Naval History and Heritage Command confirmed the identity of a wreck site as USS Ommaney Bay (CVE 79) July 10. While operating in the Sulu Sea…

The manganese nodule-covered plains of the central Pacific Photo: ROV team, GEOMAR (CC BY 4.0)

Deep-Sea Mining Threatens Biodiversity 25 Times More Than Land-Based Mining, Report Says

Extracting minerals from the ocean floor could negatively impact biodiversity on a scale of up to 25 times greater than land-based mining…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Diver tracking, navigation, and communication currently in launch phase by EvoLogics, S2C underwater technology provides the data backbone
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news