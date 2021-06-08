 
June 8, 2021

Ocean Infinity Acquires Ambrey

Ocean Infinity's unmanned surface vessels - File image: Ocean Infinity

After it in recent months acquired MMT and Abyssal, marine robotics and offshore survey company Ocean Infinity has now acquired maritime services company, Ambrey for an undisclosed fee.

UK-based Ambrey offers offshore services including, security, crisis and risk management, intelligence, insurance, fleet operation, and vessel design and build.

With a management team of over 150 full-time staff globally together with over 1350 contractors and crew, Ambrey operates a fleet of over 40 patrol, logistics, and accommodation vessels for its shipping and offshore clients.

"The acquisition combines Ocean Infinity’s robotic vessels, data, cyber, artificial intelligence, and low emission operations with one of the leading brands in the maritime security sector. Ocean Infinity’s data and software capabilities will revolutionize Ambrey’s intelligence and insurance services, whilst its robotic surface and sub-surface vessels have huge potential for Ambrey’s shipping and offshore client base," Ocean Infinity said.

Also, Ocean Infinity said that Ambrey’s vessel manufacturing and fleet management capabilities will bring meaningful operational advantages as Ocean Infinity moves closer to mobilizing its ‘Armada’ fleet of robotic vessels, set to be the largest fleet of its kind in the world. 

"Ambrey’s and Ocean Infinity’s highly complementary competencies will enable the enlarged group to expedite its strategy of becoming the world’s leading marine robotics company, with technology and sustainability at its core," Ocean Infinity said.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO, said: “There is no limit to the possibilities of robotics, which will eventually touch every corner of the maritime industry. There is an immediate opportunity for robotic uncrewed vessels to play a huge role in maintaining safe operating environments for our clients. The market presence and capabilities that the Ambrey team bring, along with a fantastic entrepreneurial spirit, will augment and strengthen our in-house capabilities in a way that will unquestionably move us forward in becoming the world’s leading ocean technology and data business. On behalf of everyone at Ocean Infinity I extend a very warm welcome to the team.”

Ocean Infinity’s footprint now extends to offices in Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and the full-time headcount of the enlarged group is approximately 500.

Chris Charnley, Ambrey Group Managing Director said: “Along with my co-founder, John Thompson, we firmly believe that with Ocean Infinity we share a common vision to keep pushing boundaries and to revolutionize the maritime industry.  Ten years ago we started on our journey to build the world’s leading maritime security firm.  

"In recent years, we have built upon our foundations in risk management to expand to a wider range of marine support services. Our staff and crew have consistently delivered for our clients in the most complex and difficult of operating environments. It is through their hard work, professionalism, and dedication that we have built Ambrey’s successful business today. As we look to the future with Ocean Infinity, technology and green operations are leading the way. Together, we seek to revolutionize our industry and broaden our service offering, underpinned by our greatest asset, our people, and the combined expertise of our new team.”


