 
New Wave Media

November 15, 2021

Ocean Infinity Buys 10 New eWROVs In Saab Seaeye's Largest Ever ROV Order

Credit: Saab Seaeye

Credit: Saab Seaeye

Saab Seaeaye, a company building underwater remotely operated vehicles, has agreed to sell 10 of its newly launched electric work remotely operated vehicles (eWROV), including further options, to marine robotics company, Ocean Infinity.

"The eWROV is the latest addition to Saab Seaeye’s underwater portfolio used across a variety of offshore energy sectors, ocean science and defense. It is the culmination of four years of research and development, resulting in the largest and most powerful ROV compared to those designed for light work and observation tasks," Saab Seaeye said.

"Saab Seaeye is among the first companies to produce a full-size electric work-class vehicle that can deliver the same overall performance as a 250 horsepower hydraulic vehicle while offering a lower lifetime cost and reduced environmental impact," the company added.

Ocean Infinity is developing the world’s largest fleet of uncrewed robotic vessels - the Armada - and will be the eWROV’s launch customer.  No financial details on the transaction were disclosed.

"The eWROV will play its part in Ocean Infinity’s mission to use innovative technology to transform operations at sea, enabling people and the planet to thrive. Armada is set to revolutionize the maritime industry, delivering sustainable services that offer up to 90% emissions savings over a conventional vessel performing a similar offshore task," Saab Seaeye said. Credit: Saab Seaeye 

According to the manufacturer, the eWROV‘s electrification is the key to its improved performance and sustainability-related attributes. 

"As well as being more efficient, electric systems use little or no oil, making the eWROV significantly more environmentally friendly than equivalent hydraulic work-class systems. Benefitting from our iCON intelligent system architecture the eWROV is capable of fully autonomous operation," Saab Seaeye added.

“Ocean Infinity’s order is the largest in Saab Seaeye’s history and highlights the need for intelligent, adaptable, and flexible underwater robotics. The eWROV is more efficient and cleaner than the hydraulic alternatives and it also requires less human involvement and will play an important role in future autonomous vessel fleets. We are confident the eWROV will serve Ocean Infinity well,” says Magnus Lewis-Olsson, Chairman of Saab UK.

“Lessening the environmental impact of operations at sea is the main driver behind the development of Armada. The all-electric eWROV, in addition to our already low-emission vessels, will enable us to support our customers with infrastructure integrity projects in the most environmentally responsible way. The eWROVs will form an important part of our Armada architecture; through integration with our dynamic payload controller, we’ll be able to deploy and operate them anywhere in the world from our Remote Control Centres,” says Dan Hook, Chief Technology Officer, Ocean Infinity.

Related News

Illustration - Offshore platforms in California - Credit:Patrick/AdobeStock

U.S. Proposes New Marine Sanctuary Offshore California

The Biden administration on Tuesday said it was taking steps to designate a national marine sanctuary off the coast of central California.

© fotoart-wallraf/AdobeStock

UK Researchers Collaborate on Climate Solutions

UK climate science organizations announced a plan to form a new national alliance focused on climate solutions for society.

Credit: Forum Energy Technologies - File photo

Forum Energy Technologies Names New Board Director

Forum Energy Technologies, a supplier of remotely operating vehicles for the global offshore energy industry, has appointed Paul E.

Credit: DedMityay/AdobeStock

A Seismic Shift

Despite oil prices recently edging past $80 a barrel, scars from two recent oil industry downturns in five years have forced…

Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime. Image courtesy Inmarsat

The Satcom ‘Highway’ will Enable Maritime Digitalization & IoT Solutions

Global maritime communications powerhouse Inmarsat earlier this year announced a pair of new tech offerings – ORCHESTRA and…

Evologics Quadroin penguin inspired underwater vehicle. Image courtesy Hereon - Florian Büttner.

MTR100: When it Comes to Drones, Big is Good. <1m is Better.

Over the last couple of decades, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) have become fully established work horses of ocean mapping and surveillance.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Castalia S.C.p.A.

Castalia is specialized in antipollution operations at sea for incidents caused by damaged ships, removal of sunken ships and hazardous materials from the seabed, recovery from the seabed of explosive devices left over from the war, archaeological underwater research and submarine environmental surveys.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Crewing Executive

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician / ETO (Volunteer)

● Mercy Ships

2nd Engineer

● ASM Maritime
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news