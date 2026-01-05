 
Joris Vogels Succeeds Eric Lamkin as Hytech-Pommec CEO

Hytech-Pommec announced that Joris Vogels has been appointed Chief Executive Officer as of January 1, 2026. He succeeds Eric Lamkin, who has led the company in recent years and will remain closely involved in its strategic direction as a shareholder.

Several years ago, Hytech – originally a spin‑off from Royal IHC – was acquired by a group of investors together with Pommec Diving Equipment. The successful integration of both companies resulted in the current Hytech‑Pommec: an organization with a global top‑three position and abroad portfolio of products and services in hyperbaric technology. The post‑merger integration has now been fully completed.

During this period, the company has demonstrated growth across the sectors in which it operates: medical, tunneling, commercial diving, governmental & defense, life support and yachting. 

“I am excited to lead Hytech‑Pommec into this next phase. We have deep expertise, a talented and committed team, and a solid position in several attractive and growing markets. Together, we will continue to invest in quality, innovation and sustainable growth. I am proud to carry this forward with our entire team," said Vogels.

