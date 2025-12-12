Ocean Kinetics Secures Fit 4 Offshore Renewables Status

Marine engineering and fabrication specialists Ocean Kinetics has announced that the company has achieved Fit 4 Offshore Renewables (F4OR) ‘granted’ status from the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

ORE Catapult, the UK’s leading technology innovation and research centre for offshore renewable energy, praised Ocean Kinetics’ rapid progress, and compelling development journey. Panel members described the company’s achievements to date as ‘remarkable’, noting the significant advancements made in a short period of time.

Ocean Kinetics Ltd provides engineering, fabrication, diving, remotely operated vehicles (ROV) and vessel services to the energy, renewables and marine sectors. Being awarded ‘granted’ status means that Ocean Kinetics is now well positioned to pursue greater opportunities and collaborative working in the offshore renewable sector.