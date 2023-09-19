Tuesday, September 19, 2023
 
New Ocean Mapping Center Partnership

A group of four images (top to bottom): an image of the Visual Lab at University of New Hampshire/Joint Hydrographic Center, an uncrewed surface vessel during survey operations, a digital terrain map of the entrance to Portsmouth Harbor, NH., and an image of an autonomous underwater vehicle being deployed. (Image credit: NOAA and University of New Hampshire/Joint Hydrographic Center)

NOAA and the University of New Hampshire (UNH) are expanding a 24-year ocean and Great Lakes mapping partnership through the creation of a new Center of Excellence for Operational Ocean and Great Lakes Mapping.

“NOAA and UNH have a long history of collaborating to advance the latest technologies and tools to map our ocean, coasts and Great Lakes — a cornerstone of the blue economy,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA Administrator. “Our continued partnership on the Center of Excellence will help build a workforce ready to tackle the mapping challenges of the future, and further our understanding of our changing ocean and coasts.”

“The University of New Hampshire’s world-class Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping and Joint Hydrographic Center has led the way for more than two decades in ocean mapping, helping ensure safe marine transportation and understanding coastal hazards. This leadership is affirmed by NOAA locating a new Center of Excellence for Operational Ocean and Great Lakes Mapping on UNH’s campus. With this $8 million NOAA grant I helped secure, New Hampshire’s ongoing research and training programs will remain ahead of the curve in this leading field,” said Senator Jeanne Shaheen, chair of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that funds NOAA.

Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
NOAA Seed Funding Gives Small Startup a Boost
