June 10, 2025

ACUA Ocean USV Named Winner in Fast Company’s 2025 World Changing Ideas Awards

© ACUA Ocean

© ACUA Ocean

ACUA Ocean is proud to announce that it has been named a winner of Fast Company’s 2025 World Changing Ideas Awards. This annual recognition honors bold and transformative efforts that tackle the world’s most pressing issues—from sustainability initiatives, robotics and automation and AI developments to pursuits of social equity.

USV PIONEER is a testament to British engineering, transforming full ocean monitoring and protection. Developed by ACUA as part of the UK Department for Transport’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, PIONEER delivers enhanced operational capabilities for data collection, logistics and ISR, through the deployment of modular sensor and system payloads.

This year’s awards showcase 50 winners across 12 categories and 50 additional winners across industries, for a total of 100 projects. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected the winners from a pool of more than 1,500 entries and judged applications based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.

