October 12, 2021

Blue Ocean Seismic Services Completes Sea Trials

Blue Ocean Seismic Services reportes it has completed a series of passive and active sea trials in the North Sea using a DP2 class Multi Role Vessel. When tested at various weights, the company’s underwater autonomous vehicle successfully and consistently coupled to the seabed and acquired high-quality ocean bottom seismic (OBS) data, data collection comparable to existing Ocean Bottom Node technology, according to the company.

Backed by bp Ventures, Woodside Energy and Blue Ocean Monitoring, Blue Ocean Seismic Services’ underwater vehicles are seeking to innovate the offshore seismic sector to become cheaper, faster, safer, and much less carbon intensive.  

Following further design optimizations the company will now advance to additional seismic trials in multiple locations, followed by pre-commercial sea trials alongside its investment partners commencing in H1 2022 and continuing throughout the year.  

The use of autonomous ocean bottom seismic robotic vehicle (OBSrV) significantly reduces vessel-based personnel requirements as well as the length of the survey duration and costs. Powered by rechargeable batteries, the nodes can remain submerged for almost three months relocating to different locations underwater before recharging and redeployment, making seismic exploration substantially less carbon intensive.


