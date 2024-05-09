 
May 9, 2024

OceanAlpha Delivers Research USV to Hong Kong University

Image courtesy Oceanalpha

Image courtesy Oceanalpha

OceanAlpha delivered a L12E USV, dubbed The Clear Water Bay, to Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), to bolster the school's technology R&D initiatives, underscoring its commitment to advancing robotics education.

The final recipient of the unmanned vessel is Cheng Kar-Shun Robotics Institute (CKSRI) at HKUST, a multidisciplinary platform dedicated to fostering research, development, and education in robotics. The Clear Water Bay USV will directly support the Institute's innovative technology research and development efforts, enabling secondary development activities and expanding the horizons of scientific exploration at HKUST.

The delivery ceremony, held at the headquaters of OceanAlpha, saw Shi Song, General Manager of OceanAlpha, alongside Professor Wang Yang, Vice President of HKUST, and Professor Zhang Fumin, Director of CKSRI, signing the cooperation agreement.

Image courtesy Oceanalpha

About L12E USV:

  • Dimensions: 5.5m (length) × 4.5m (width) × 3.2m (height)
  • Hull type: Catamaran
  • Payload capacity: 400kg
  • Maximum speed: 10 knots
  • Maximum endurance: 4.5 hours
  • Maximum working sea conditions: Sea State 3
  • Communication distance: Remote control-1km, private network-2km
  • Supports 4G wireless communication

