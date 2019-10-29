 
New Wave Media

October 29, 2019

OceanGate to Build Two New Submersibles

(Photo: OceanGate)

(Photo: OceanGate)

OceanGate said it plans to build two additional manned submersibles for deep ocean exploration and commercial operations to the Titanic wreck site and beyond.

The Everett, Wash.-based company, which already owns and operates a fleet of three manned submersibles rated between 305 meters to 4,000 meters, said it has begun the construction planning for two subs rated for even greater depths in response to increasing demand for commercial and private access to manned submersibles.

“Increasing demand for Titanic missions, deep-sea research and environmental supervision of deep-sea mining have further reinforced the business case for adding to our dive capacity,” said Stockton Rush, CEO, OceanGate. “Using a new aerospace manufacturing vendor and ensuring aerospace level quality and control will provide a depth capability of 6,000 meters using the same thickness of carbon fiber as Titan (Cyclops 2), and will allow the new OceanGate submersibles to reach 98% of the ocean.”

The new Cyclops-class subs Cyclops 3 and Cyclops 4 will be built using OceanGate's innovative carbon fiber and titanium design to meet increasing expeditionary, research and commercial demand for deep-sea manned submersibles. OceanGate said it is in discussions with two aerospace carbon fiber suppliers and manufacturers.

“Our second Cyclops-class submersible, Titan, has validated not only the carbon fiber and titanium design, but also the OceanGate real-time hull health monitoring system,” Rush said

The 4,000-meter-rated Titan debuted in 2018, following more than four years of development, engineering, testing and construction. Utilizing co-located acoustic sensors and strain gauges throughout the pressure boundary, its real-time hull health monitoring system makes it possible to analyze the effects of changing pressure on the vessel as the submersible dives deeper, and accurately assess the integrity of the structure. This onboard health analysis monitoring system provides early warning detection for the pilot with enough time to arrest the descent and safely return to surface.

“Mission specialists and partners are supporting our quest to make deep ocean exploration more safe, accessible, available and affordable, not only to scientific, governmental and commercial organizations, but also to citizen explorers,” Rush said.

The OceanGate CEO said the company has seen increased interest in a number of areas. “With the recent news that the Titanic shipwreck is deteriorating quickly, we have received more interest in our Titanic Survey Expeditions,” he said. “In addition, ocean habitat research and the discovery of valuable undersea resources are also driving increased demand for manned submersibles.

While the two new submersibles are in production, OceanGate dive operations will continue throughout 2020 utilizing its three existing 5-crewmember submersibles, Titan, Cyclops 1 and Antipodes.

The company said it is currently accepting applications for expeditions for the Bahamas 2020 whale, shark and wreck missions with the University of The Bahamas and the Hudson Canyon Expedition off of the coast of New York City.

Bahamasdeep-sea miningOceanGate
Email

Related News

Nate Guy (Photo: Greensea)

Greensea Expands Workforce

Greensea, creator of OPENSEA, the universal open software architecture for the marine industry, recently added three key…

(Image: BP)

McDermott to Build SPS for Greater Tortue

McDermott International announced it has been subcontracted to build subsea production system (SPS) for the Greater Tortue…

Photo courtesy of SKF

SKF Tech for Tidal Turbines

SKF has developed a power train for the world’s most powerful tidal turbine, capable of generating 2MW, being developed by…

Your sea trials, here: a SINTEF test basin. Credit: SINTEF

Higher Learning & SINTEF’s Existential Rise

Sure, basic (open-ended) research gave us penicillin — but thousands of applied (commercial, finite) research projects carried…

Photo Courtesy of The Marine Technology Society

#Oi2020 History

The ROV market continues to expand and grow rapidly throughout the 2000s, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing its pace. According…

Dr. Jyotika Virmani and Dr. Marlon Lewis at OceanObs’19. Photo: OceanObs’19

OceanObs’19: Innovation Expanding Ocean Observations

Some people spend years following their favorite bands, others attend conventions for science fiction shows. But once a decade…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Marine outboard & inboard Technician

● Inman, SC South Carolina, United States

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news