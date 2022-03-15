 
New Wave Media

March 15, 2022

Oceanology '22 Day 1: Expect more data and disruption in the ocean space

  • Richard Mills, Kongsberg Maritime, announcing the new Hugin Edge. Photo Elaine Maslin
  • Duane Fotheringham with Remus 300. Photo Elaine Maslin
  • Photo courtesy Elaine Maslin
  • The Remus 300. Photo Elaine Maslin
  • Kongsberg Maritime's Hugin Edge. Photo Elaine Maslin
  • The EcoSUB. Photo Elaine Maslin
  • Fugro Sea-Kit with the city of London in the background. Photo Elaine Maslin
  • Richard Mills, Kongsberg Maritime, announcing the new Hugin Edge. Photo Elaine Maslin Richard Mills, Kongsberg Maritime, announcing the new Hugin Edge. Photo Elaine Maslin
  • Duane Fotheringham with Remus 300. Photo Elaine Maslin Duane Fotheringham with Remus 300. Photo Elaine Maslin
  • Photo courtesy Elaine Maslin Photo courtesy Elaine Maslin
  • The Remus 300. Photo Elaine Maslin The Remus 300. Photo Elaine Maslin
  • Kongsberg Maritime's Hugin Edge. Photo Elaine Maslin Kongsberg Maritime's Hugin Edge. Photo Elaine Maslin
  • The EcoSUB. Photo Elaine Maslin The EcoSUB. Photo Elaine Maslin
  • Fugro Sea-Kit with the city of London in the background. Photo Elaine Maslin Fugro Sea-Kit with the city of London in the background. Photo Elaine Maslin

Day one at Oceanology International in London was bustling with activity, as MTR's Elaine Maslin found, reporting from the show floor.

Data and disruption are coming up as key themes at this year’s Oceanology International conference, in what’s the first time the event has run in three years. The event, being held at London’s Excel Centre, has attracted an international crowd, including a cohort of new entrants, keen to network and share their latest platforms and service offerings.

In the dockside demo area, a plethora of uncrewed surface vessel (USVs) are plying the water while new autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), including Kongsberg’s distinctive new design Hugin Edge and other ever more modular vehicles, are on show on the show floor.

However, alongside multi-domain vehicle collaboration, a key theme emerging on day one of the show is that increasing access of ways to gather data – in terms of new platforms and sensors – means that there’s also a data deluge challenge. New business models to acquire, process and then provide deliverables to users as a service or even commoditising ocean data, by acquiring off spec, are being pushed by a growing cohort of younger companies hoping to disrupt the status quo.

Dockside demos are a hallmark of the Oceanology International event. Photo Elaine Maslin

Dr Richard (Rick) Spinrad, US Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and National Oceanographic and Atmosphere (NOAA) Administrator, told a morning conference session that the means to gather data had grown significantly, thanks to new platforms like Saildrone, as well as new sensors, which were just “on the chalk board 10 years ago”. A result of these trends are that NOAA’s data holdings had increased from 4 petabytes in 2016 to 40 petabytes in June last year, he said. “That’s the example of the growth we’re seeing, it’s truly exponential. Another aspect of this is ‘what the heck are we going to do with all this data’. Computing, machine learning and AI will come into play.”

It’s a common theme. Service providers want to offer increasing levels of autonomy, with platforms able to process data onboard and take then actions based on the data they gather, with less and less human in the loop interaction. Those still wanting to offer services where the likes of ROVs are operated from pilots onboard crewed vessels will look like antiques, said Ben Kinnaman, CEO of Greensea Systems. New entrants are also happy to collaborate, such as Argeo Survey working with USV developer Maritime Robotics and Eelume to develop new subsea service offerings, and Subsea Europe Services working with Nicola Offshore on new ways to deliver data – and commoditise data – faster.

“Autonomy and the digital ocean is the vision for us,” says Carlos Berrera, Head of the Ocean Vehicles Unit, Eurosea Project, at PLOCAN (Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands). 

He speaks for many here at Oi.

“Autonomy and the digital ocean is the vision for us,” says Carlos Berrera, Head of the Ocean Vehicles Unit, Eurosea Project, at PLOCAN (Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands).

Related News

Photo Courtesy Schmidt Ocean Institute

Schmidt Ocean Institute Donates Research Vessel to Italian Science Agency

Founders Eric and Wendy Schmidt donate research vessel Falkor to Italy’s science agency to conduct ocean science in the Mediterranean…

Armach’s small form factor hull service robot is man portable and promises near to 100% hull cleaning coverage. (Photo: Armach Robotics Inc)

Greensea Launches Hull Cleaning Spin-off Armach Robotics

Marine software pioneer Greensea Systems Inc. has launched spin-off company Armach Robotics, that capitalizes on Greensea’s…

MTS Names Ostrander Executive Director

The Marine Technology Society announced that Chris Ostrander was selected as the organization’s new executive director, effective March 8, 2022.

Tritons waiting deployment from the firm’s new Gulfport facility in Mississippi. Photo from Ocean Aero.

Autonomy: Sun, Sail & Subsea – Not a Holiday, but a Hybrid UxV Platform

Ten years ago, Ocean Aero’s unique hybrid sailboat-submarine was a novel idea being developed in a San Diego garage. Today…

The conference keynote speaker is the United States Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere & National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad.

Spinrad, Rayner Headline All-Star Speaker Line-Up @ Oi '22

Thought leaders globally from multiple fields of ocean science and technology will gather at Oceanology International’s (Oi) Technical Conference…

Image courtesy MODUS

Subsea Expo Day 2: Remote and Autonomous Ops are the Trend, Barriers Remain

[ Elaine Maslin reports from the show floor at Subsea Expo in Aberdeen this week for Offshore Engineer and Marine Technology…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Etpm Ltd

Established in 2007, etpm was formed as a privately owned company to provide Marine and Subsea support services to the Oil & Gas industry.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news