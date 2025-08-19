Oceanology International Returns to 2026 ExCeL Conference

Oceanology International, the world’s leading forum for ocean science, engineering and technology, returns to London’s ExCeL from March 10-12, 2026, to connect the global ocean community for three days of innovation, networking and thought leadership. Welcoming engineering, survey and science professionals from ocean industries including offshore energy, ocean observation and defense, the 2026 edition will spotlight breakthrough solutions driving the future of ocean exploration, environmental monitoring and sustainable marine operations.

Adding a fresh dimension for 2026, COAST is launching to increase the attention on the critical coastal and shallow water sectors. The new focus will ensure that coastal resilience, infrastructure and engineering will be at the heart of an event which once again promises to connect the world’s ocean engineering, technology and science communities from more than 80 countries.

COAST will further enhance the traditionally diverse Oceanology International (Oi) program, across both the exhibition and conference, by highlighting breakthrough developments in coastal protection, erosion control, sediment transport analysis, shoreline stabilization, and climate adaptation that support sustainable coastal development and ecosystem protection.

Awarded the title of RX UK Show of the Year in 2024, the next edition in the 55-year history of the biennial event will demonstrate how Oi continues to evolve and adapt in response to the demand for new solutions and collaboration in the energy transition and blue technology markets.

There will also be a full content program, reflecting the latest topics impacting future ocean technology and economic needs and encompassing a range of content aimed at improving strategies for exploring, protecting and sustainably operating in the world’s oceans and waterways.

Oi26 has also announced its ‘Call for Content’, encouraging individuals and organizations to contribute to the event’s technical conference program by submitting papers across a wide range of topics.

Prospective speakers are invited to submit their proposals by September 30 via the Oi26 website. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of experts in the field and selected speakers will have the chance to present their ideas, research findings and case studies to a global audience of peers, stakeholders, and potential collaborators.

Ahead of visitor registration opening in November, there is an opportunity to register interest now by clicking on Take Part on the Oceanology website homepage.