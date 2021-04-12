 
New Wave Media

April 12, 2021

Coda Octopus Debuts Echoscope4G C500 Inspector System

Coda Octopus released the new Echoscope4G C500 Inspector system, designed as a modular, mobile platform to make sonar deployment simple and fast. (Photo courtesy Coda Octopus)

Coda Octopus released the new Echoscope4G C500 Inspector system, designed as a modular, mobile platform to make sonar deployment simple and fast. (Photo courtesy Coda Octopus)

Coda Octopus released the new Echoscope4G C500 Inspector system, designed as a modular, mobile platform to make sonar deployment simple and fast.

The Inspector comprises a bespoke, lightweight integrated sensor platform supporting the ISAR rotator and the C500 sonar. The Inspector platform can be suspended and lowered from a single lifting point for near-surface temporary deployments or can be placed directly on the seabed using the extendable tripod legs included with the system. A single integrated sensor cable (ISC) connects the ISAR and C500 sonar to the 3D Connect integrated topside unit providing power, control and data.

The C500 sonar is mounted on the ISAR rotator offering a wide range of pan motion. In addition, an adjustable tilt bracket allows simple adjustment of the vertical field of view to suit different applications and environments. A laptop running CodaOctopus Underwater Survey Explorer (USE) or 4G USE software completes the suite providing real-time 3D visualization including integrated pan control of the sonar via the ISAR rotator. 

The C500 Inspector system can provide relative positioning and real-time monitoring capability for scene awareness and diver 3D tracking. The C500 Inspector system can also be used to create relative 3D models instantly of the underwater scene, especially useful prior to dive operations to facilitate a safe, context rich environment for the diver.

Related News

Credit: Fugro

Fugro, MMT Tapped for Seabed Mapping Work at Danish Wind Energy Hub in North Sea

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro and Sweden's MMT have won contracts with the Danish grid operator Energinet, to carry out…

Credit photographer Matthew Oldfield

RENEWABLE ENERGY: Smart Power Buoy - Wave Power Expands Recharge at Sea Possibilities

From powering sensor systems to recharging autonomous vehicles to feeding the power grid, Resen Waves is making step changes…

Figure 2. Diver attempting to locate mooring under ice. (Photo credit: Daniel Fatnes of the Norwegian Coast Guard)

The Value of Friends in “High-Latitude” Places

Who do you call when you need a job done on short notice, in total darkness, under 100-percent ice cover, thousands of meters…

“In developing a floating system, the real challenge is dealing with the huge loads through the mooring system. To give you an idea, two of our turbines produce the same thrust as an F-35 fighter jet on full afterburner. So you take our new six-turbine platform, and that's like taking three F-35s, telling the pilots hit full throttle, and putting that on a leash.” Jason Hayman, CEO, Sustainable Marine Energy

Riding the Tides: Interview with Jason Hayman, CEO, Sustainable Marine Energy

Harnessing the power of the tides is not for the squeamish, with the roster of trials and failures long and distinguished.

© Alexisaj / Adobe Stock

Biden Administration Aims for US Leadership in Offshore Wind -Official

The Biden administration aims to transform the United States into the world’s leading producer of energy from offshore wind…

Personnel from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center and U.S. Geological Survey watch as a 350-ton crane lowers the 105-foot-long weldment, or underwater acoustic deterrent system, into the lock approach of Lock 19 near Keokuk, Iowa, Feb. 3, 2021. Laboratory-tested sounds that proved to be irritating to invasive Asian carp will be broadcast underwater from the weldment as part of a study to evaluate fish behavior. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo)

USGS, ERDC Install Underwater Asian Carp Deterrent System

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) and partners installed a temporary…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydroid, Inc., a Kongsberg Maritime Company

Historically, the sheer magnitude of the ocean has made comprehensive exploration unfeasible. Hydroid is changing that with its full-picture REMUS AUVs. These unmanned underwater robots offer a flexible alternative to surface vessels. They can glide along the surface…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Working In, Around & Under the Arctic

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

OUTSIDE MACHINIST - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news