July 6, 2021

Coda Octopus Names CEO of U.S. Subsidiary Colmek

Credit: Coda Octopus

Subsea sonar specialist Coda Octopus on Tuesday said it had appointed Kevin Kane as Chief Executive Officer of its US subsidiary, Coda Octopus Colmek, Inc. based in Salt Lake City, Utah, which provides solutions for the defense industry.

"Mr. Kane is a highly experienced defense industry leader who has worked extensively with military and government customers in the U.S and more than 50 countries worldwide. Mr. Kane most recently served as vice president, international business development, for the L3Harris Technologies’ Communications Systems segment," Coda Octopus said.

Prior to the merger of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation, Kane led international business development for L3 Technologies’ Communications and Networked Systems segment, after leading product management at the L3 Technologies’ Broadband Communications sector for several years.  
"Because of his wealth of experience and expansive network within the defense industry, Mr. Kane will be a key strategic addition to Coda’s current management team. Coda’s Board of Directors consider this a pivotal appointment for the Company," Coda Octpus said.

"In making this appointment, we have now split the role of our Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Divisional CEO of Coda Octopus Colmek, Inc. Mr. Mike Midgley who previously held both roles continues with the Group as its CFO and Mr. Kane assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer of Coda Octopus Colmek," the company said.

 

