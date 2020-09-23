NOAA Offering Grants for Marine Debris Research Projects

The NOAA Marine Debris Program announced it is accepting letters of intent (LOI) for its FY 2021 Marine Debris Research program.

The agency will fund research projects that investigate and identify the critical input pathways for marine debris introduction into the coastal zone (shoreline or nearshore), including evaluation of appropriate simultaneous pathways of riverine transport downstream, surface runoff, stormwater discharge and wind-driven transport, as well as degradation and fragmentation of debris during transport. Projects should be original, hypothesis-driven projects that have not previously been addressed to scientific standards, NOAA said.

The LOI submission period for research projects will extend from September 15 to November 5, 2020. Applicants who submit successful LOIs will be invited to submit a full proposal following the LOI review period.

For more information on this FY 2021 grant opportunity, visit Grants.gov and the NOAA Marine Debris Program’s website.