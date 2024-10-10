Thursday, October 10, 2024
 
NOR Offshore Grows Its Rental Pool of Sonardyne Products

(Credit: Sonardyne)

(Credit: Sonardyne)

NOR Offshore Rental (NOR) has made a multi-million-dollar investment in Sonardyne products for its rental pool as part of the expansion at NOR Ltd, its UK rental equipment subsidiary in Aberdeen.

The investment comes as result of increased demand for NOR’s services and equipment globally. NOR has ambitions to outfit its Aberdeen office with the same services as their headquarters in Norway.

The investment includes stocking its rental pool with additional tooling and survey equipment including SPRINT-Nav, Compatt 6+ and Fusion 2 systems to support the offshore construction industry.

“It’s great to see NOR’s confidence in our technology confirmed by this further investment in products for their rental pool. The NOR Ltd expansion is beneficial for all involved - NOR, their customers, Aberdeen and of course us. We look forward to working with them as they continue to serve the North Sea marine industry,” said Colin Sutherland, Sonardyne’s Aberdeen Sales Manager.

With duplicate services in Aberdeen, NOR can increase speed and efficiency when it comes to mobilising their services and equipment from both sides of the North Sea. To accommodate the expansion, NOR Ltd will be moving to a new facility which is triple the size of their current location.

” The investment in Sonardyne equipment is a part of our global growth strategy, to meet our customer needs globally. It is a very exciting time for NOR, and we are looking forward to seeing our UK subsidiary in Aberdeen grow to its full potential with the support of valued suppliers such as Sonardyne,” added Jostein Jansen, CCO at NOR.

