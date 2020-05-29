Deme Offshore Joins Neptune's Hydrogen Project

Offshore installation contractor Deme Offshore has joined Neptune Energy's PosHYdon pilot, the world’s first offshore green hydrogen project, being developed in the Dutch North Sea.

Part of the Belgian Deme Group, the company joins as a partner and will provide the hydrogen unit for installation on the Neptune-operated Q13a platform.

The pilot aims to integrate three energy systems in the North Sea: offshore wind, offshore gas, and offshore hydrogen by producing hydrogen from seawater on the Q13a.

Lex de Groot, Managing Director of Neptune Energy in the Netherlands, said: “The integration of offshore energy systems requires new and unique expertise and we are therefore pleased with the entry of Deme Offshore as a partner. Their knowledge of connecting windfarms is crucial, not only for this pilot, but also to gain experience for the follow-up projects after PosHYdon.

“The expertise that Deme has built worldwide helps us all to scale up after PosHYdon from 1 MW to 100 MW – a crucial step for further developing offshore wind energy and enabling conversion to hydrogen in the North Sea.

“This will be important for wind farms far away from the coast which will be built after 2030, particularly given electricity prices are so low, which could slow down the further development of offshore wind farms. This development is essential to support achieving future climate targets.”

Deme expertise in the field of producing green hydrogen was recently underlined with new partnerships signed via subsidiary Deme Concessions in the ports of Ostend in Belgium, and Duqm in Oman.

Bart De Poorter, General Manager Deme Offshore, said: “Within Deme we are always working on new markets and developing opportunities that we see. Together with Deme Concessions, we see the system integration, green hydrogen production, and electrification of existing platforms at sea as a very interesting market.

“PosHYdon is a starting point. Deme is involved in the conceptual design of a 100 MW offshore Hydrogen gas production plant and Task leader in the evaluation of the business case in line with this 100 MW concept."

“Deme will also be involved in the transport and installation of the onshore Hydrogen unit to the Q13a platform. We are very pleased with the strong partners within the consortium and with the collaboration with Neptune Energy, one of the pioneers in this market.”

PosHYdon is an initiative of Nexstep, the Dutch association for decommissioning and reuse, and TNO, the Netherlands organization for applied scientific research, in close collaboration with the industry.

Deme is the latest partner to join the pilot, following Neptune’s announcement in April regarding Gasunie, Noordgastransport BV, NOGAT BV, and Eneco. Partners in the Q13a-A platform are: EBN B.V. (40%) and TAQA Offshore B.V. (10%).



