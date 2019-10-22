Offshore Wind & Politics: Bernie Sanders

Offshore wind is hot, and so too is the race to win the Democratic presidential candidate nomination for the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In its October 2019 edition of Marine Technology Reporter, government reporter Tom Ewing takes a closer look at each of the Dem candidates to give insight and overview on their policies and their potential impact on the offshore wind industry.

Ten candidates in ten days: Today we take a closer look at Bernie Sanders:

Opening statement:

“The climate crisis is not only the single greatest challenge facing our country; it is also our single greatest opportunity to build a more just and equitable future, but we must act immediately.”

Sanders cites scientific comments that “we have less than 11 years left to transform our energy system away from fossil fuels to energy efficiency and sustainable energy.” Sanders claims he can avert climate catastrophe and create 20 million jobs. He would ban offshore drilling. Wind energy would be part of a huge expansion in renewable generation. Sanders writes that “after 2035 electricity will be virtually free, aside from operations and maintenance costs.” Some other big ideas:

• A direct $16.3 trillion public investment across the economy, from autos to agriculture to a “reimagined and expanded Civilian Conservation Corp.”

• Rejoining the Paris Agreement and providing $200 billion to the Green Climate Fund.

• Expanding the “climate justice” movement.

Sanders says his plan has been “scored” by financial experts and will pay for itself because of reduced fossil fuel subsidies, decreased defense spending and “making the wealthy and large corporations pay their fair share.”



