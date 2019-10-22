 
New Wave Media

October 22, 2019

Offshore Wind & Politics: Bernie Sanders

US Senator Bernie Sanders. Credit: US Senate website.

US Senator Bernie Sanders. Credit: US Senate website.

Offshore wind is hot, and so too is the race to win the Democratic presidential candidate nomination for the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In its October 2019 edition of Marine Technology Reporter, government reporter Tom Ewing takes a closer look at each of the Dem candidates to give insight and overview on their policies and their potential impact on the offshore wind industry.

Ten candidates in ten days: Today we take a closer look at Bernie Sanders:

Opening statement:
“The climate crisis is not only the single greatest challenge facing our country; it is also our single greatest opportunity to build a more just and equitable future, but we must act immediately.”

Sanders cites scientific comments that “we have less than 11 years left to transform our energy system away from fossil fuels to energy efficiency and sustainable energy.”  Sanders claims he can avert climate catastrophe and create 20 million jobs.  He would ban offshore drilling.  Wind energy would be part of a huge expansion in renewable generation.  Sanders writes that “after 2035 electricity will be virtually free, aside from operations and maintenance costs.”  Some other big ideas:

• A direct $16.3 trillion public investment across the economy, from autos to agriculture to a “reimagined and expanded Civilian Conservation Corp.”

• Rejoining the Paris Agreement and providing $200 billion to the Green Climate Fund.

• Expanding the “climate justice” movement.

Sanders says his plan has been “scored” by financial experts and will pay for itself because of reduced fossil fuel subsidies, decreased defense spending and “making the wealthy and large corporations pay their fair share.”

energy efficiencyenergy systemGreen Climate Fund
Email

Related News

Nate Guy (Photo: Greensea)

Greensea Expands Workforce

Greensea, creator of OPENSEA, the universal open software architecture for the marine industry, recently added three key…

Oceanology Celebrates “50”

In March 2020 the Oceanology International exhibition will celebrate its 50th Anniversary, and Marine Technology Reporter…

Image: NYSERDA

Offshore Wind: New York Moves on Sunrise

Sunrise Wind, a joint venture of Ørsted A/S and Eversource Energy, has signed a 25-year OREC purchase-and-sale agreement…

Cobalt-rich ferromanganese crust in the Pacific Ocean. (Photo: Christopher Kelley / NOAA)

China Leading the Deep Sea Mining Race

China is likely to become the first country in the world to start mining seabed minerals if the international rules for exploitation…

Kaga gun mount (Photo: Vulcan Inc)

Sunken Japanese Carrier Discovered

A Japanese aircraft carrier lost during the Battle of Midway has been discovered 5,400 meters below the surface of the Central…

Your sea trials, here: a SINTEF test basin. Credit: SINTEF

Higher Learning & SINTEF’s Existential Rise

Sure, basic (open-ended) research gave us penicillin — but thousands of applied (commercial, finite) research projects carried…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news