 
New Wave Media

October 16, 2019

Offshore Wind & Politics: Joe Biden

(Official White House photo by David Lienemann)

(Official White House photo by David Lienemann)

Offshore wind is hot, and so too is the race to win the Democratic presidential candidate nomination for the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In its October 2019 edition of Marine Technology Reporter, government reporter Tom Ewing takes a closer look at each of the Dem candidates to give insight and overview on their policies and their potential impact on the offshore wind industry. 

Ten candidates in ten days: Today we take a closer look at Joe Biden.

Joe Biden Policy statement:
“From coastal towns to rural farms to urban centers, climate change poses an existential threat – not just to our environment, but to our health, our communities, our national security, and our economic well-being.”

Biden presents “The Biden Plan for A Clean Energy Revolution and Environmental Justice.”  Some important goals:

• Double offshore wind generation by 2030.

• Ban new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters.

• Use renewables to produce carbon-free hydrogen at the same cost as that from shale gas.

• Develop inexpensive new nuclear reactors.

• Implement carbon capture and sequestration.

“On day one” Biden plans executive orders “with unprecedented reach that go well beyond the Obama-Biden Administration and put us on the right track.”

Cost: $1.7 trillion in federal spending over 10 years and leveraging an additional $5 trillion in local, state and private sector investments resulting in a “100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions no later than 2050.”    

For the full story, see the edition at: https://magazines.marinelink.com/nwm/MarineTechnology/201910/#page/1

clean energy economyJoe Bidenoil and gas
Email

Related News

Pic: Vard Marine

Vard to Design LNG Bunker Barge for Fincantieri

Vard Marine, a naval architecture and marine engineering company, recently completed the concept design of a new 5,400 cubic…

(Image: Schlumberger)

OneSubsea, Subsea 7 Win Ormen Lange Contracts

Schlumberger said its subsea technologies division OneSubsea has secured a frame agreement with A/S Norske Shell for an engineering…

Image: The W2POWER prototype was decommissioned from the PLOCAN’s test site. Photo: courtesy of PLOCAN.

W2POWER Floater Passes First Test

Testing of the W2Power multi-turbine floating offshore wind platform prototype has been completed at the Plocan test site…

Perdido production hub in the Gulf of Mexico (Photo: Shell)

TechnipFMC Wins Perdido Phase 2 Scope from Shell

TechnipFMC said it has been awarded an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract…

© dejavudesigns/Adobe Stock

A Seismic Shift Towards Quieter Surveys

Since the earliest days of offshore oil and gas exploration, the need to “shoot” seismic surveys has been helping companies…

Dr. Jyotika Virmani and Dr. Marlon Lewis at OceanObs’19. Photo: OceanObs’19

OceanObs’19: Innovation Expanding Ocean Observations

Some people spend years following their favorite bands, others attend conventions for science fiction shows. But once a decade…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Marine outboard & inboard Technician

● Inman, SC South Carolina, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news