Offshore Wind & Politics: Joe Biden

Offshore wind is hot, and so too is the race to win the Democratic presidential candidate nomination for the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In its October 2019 edition of Marine Technology Reporter, government reporter Tom Ewing takes a closer look at each of the Dem candidates to give insight and overview on their policies and their potential impact on the offshore wind industry.

Ten candidates in ten days: Today we take a closer look at Joe Biden.



Joe Biden Policy statement:

“From coastal towns to rural farms to urban centers, climate change poses an existential threat – not just to our environment, but to our health, our communities, our national security, and our economic well-being.”

Biden presents “The Biden Plan for A Clean Energy Revolution and Environmental Justice.” Some important goals:

• Double offshore wind generation by 2030.

• Ban new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters.

• Use renewables to produce carbon-free hydrogen at the same cost as that from shale gas.

• Develop inexpensive new nuclear reactors.

• Implement carbon capture and sequestration.

“On day one” Biden plans executive orders “with unprecedented reach that go well beyond the Obama-Biden Administration and put us on the right track.”

Cost: $1.7 trillion in federal spending over 10 years and leveraging an additional $5 trillion in local, state and private sector investments resulting in a “100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions no later than 2050.”



For the full story, see the edition at: https://magazines.marinelink.com/nwm/MarineTechnology/201910/#page/1