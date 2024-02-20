Tuesday, February 20, 2024
 
MMA Offshore Secures Habitat Enhancement Contract in New Zealand

Artist’s impression of the new reef supporting marine life (Supplied by NZ Transport Agency/MMA Offshore)

MMA Offshore has been awarded a $3.7 million supply and installation contract for habitat enhancement in Te Whanganui-a-tara (Wellington Harbor), Aotearoa, offshore New Zealand.

Located on the southern tip of New Zealand’s North Island, Te Whanganui-a-tara is home to Te Ara Tupua – a significant infrastructure project being delivered by Te Ara Tupua Alliance in partnership with iwi mana whenua Taranaki Whānui and Ngāti Toa.

The project will improve transport resilience between Wellington and Lower Hutt while creating a new walking and cycling link.

MMA Offshore has been awarded a contract to construct an engineered reef in the harbour to enhance the marine habitats within the surrounding region.

The multi-ecosystem reef is specifically designed to attract fish and enhance existing marine habitats, with MMA fabricating and installing 54 Reef Pyramids to create a reef halo area of approximately 5ha.


Alongside MMA Offshore’s team of engineers, the company will also utilize a local labor workforce and local supply chain to fabricate the Reef Pyramids, supporting the economy in the Wellington region.

Works are expected to begin in March 2024 and will continue through to May 2024.

“With over 35 artificial reef projects across the world installed to date, MMA is delighted to be partnering with the Te Ara Tupua Alliance to provide our specialized habitat enhancement solutions to Wellington Harbor. With strong alignment to MMA’s environmental and sustainability objectives, we look forward to delivering a safe and successful project for our client,” said MMA Offshore’s Managing Director, David Ross.


