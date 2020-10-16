 
New Wave Media

October 16, 2020

Offshore Wind Webinar: North American Opportunities and Challenges

Offshore wind has the potential to impact North America's entire offshore energy, maritime, ports and logistics value chain. An October 22 webinar presented by World Energy Reports, Ørsted and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) will deliver insights on the current progress, future pace and direction of development in the offshore wind market in North America.

When: October 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada)

Register here.

