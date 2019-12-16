 
December 16, 2019

#Oi2020 History

 Reed Exhibitions, under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, announced that it will launch Oceanology International Middle East 2020, a biannual event in Abu Dhabi this coming September. The new Abu Dhabi event – designed to bring together businesses, academics, and governments – will feature an exhibition, conference, and demonstration zones that cover the following sectors: Offshore Oil & Gas, Marine Science, Offshore Construction, Ports and Shipping, Academia, Marine Renewables and Environment protection, Government, Fisheries and Aqua culture, Coastal Engineering and Protection, Maritime Security.

“The need to save our oceans has never been more critical. Given this priority, exploring the wide range of benefits that the sustainable use of marine resources offers is now an imperative,” said His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and patron of the event. “The launch of Oceanology International Middle East in Abu Dhabi reaffirms the UAE’s steadfast commitment to marine conservation, and the country’s globally acclaimed role as a convener of key players in the field to step up the pace and scale of ocean protection.”
 
Marine Technology Reporter has been commissioned to publish the Official “Oceanology International 50th Anniversary Edition” which will distribute with the MARCH 2020 edition of MTR. For information on advertising in this edition, contact Rob Howard @ howard@marinelink.com, t: +1 561-732-4368; or Mike Kozlowski @ kozlowski@marinelink.com, +1-561-733-2477.
 
