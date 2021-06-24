Olson joins Inspire Environmental

Inspire Environmental hired Scott Olson as Senior Field and Innovation Manager to enhance and expand the company’s underwater engineering capabilities.

Bringing more than three decades of experience in project management, systems engineering, and field operations, as well as a lifelong passion for marine exploration, Olson will play a lead role in cementing Inspire’s place asa leading provider of seafloor habitat monitoring for the emerging offshore energy industry.

Now, adding Olson’s experience in underwater robotics and connections to developers, Inspire plans to augment its SPI (Sediment Profile Imaging) camera technology to collect more data with higher efficiency and answer key questions about the impact of seafloor construction on the entire marine ecosystem.

Olson took up SCUBA as a teen, and his love of diving took him to Florida Institute of Technology where a diverse program of study allowed him to find his niche as an underwater technologist. After a decade or so in the field, deploying and maintaining ROVs and piloting submersibles, he brought his skills back to dry land to develop new technologies for both private and military applications.

Working his way through marine operations and systems engineering roles, Olson developed a comprehensive appreciation for what it takes to maintain, deploy, and develop underwater robotic systems. His ability to speak everyone’s language and see challenges or opportunities from a variety of perspectives will illuminate new ways of exceeding client expectations and expanding the services Inspire is able to offer.

“To me, it's all about getting the data for the scientists and our clients,” said Olson. “To get out there and get the data as efficiently and safely as possible.”