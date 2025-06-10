 
New Wave Media

June 10, 2025

EU Presents European Ocean Pact

Source: European Commission

Source: European Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has presented the European Ocean Pact at the third UN Ocean Conference in Nice.

The initiative is aimed at safeguarding the long-term health of the world’s ocean. It serves as both a commitment and a call to action, fostering stronger transnational cooperation and innovative ocean governance to ensure the long-term health of ocean.

EU actions include:

The EU, joined by several Member States, has formally ratified the landmark Treaty of the High Seas to protect the ocean (BBNJ Agreement) on 28 May in New York.

The EU is also revitalizing the High-Ambition Coalition to mobilize global support for the treaty's implementation, while advancing the legislative work to transpose the BBNJ Agreement into EU law.

The EU is launching a €40 million Global Ocean Programme to support partner countries in ratifying and implementing the BBNJ Agreement and is establishing a strong science-policy interface through the International Platform on Ocean Sustainability (IPOS), with the EU allocating nearly €1 million to support its work.

In addition, the EU is tabling more than 50 voluntary commitments, worth nearly € 1 billion. These commitments go beyond the European continent, with projects in developing countries for example.

Around one third of the financial commitments the EU is pledging in Nice are about science and innovation. The EU’s ambition is to improve knowledge on the ocean and make this knowledge readily available to citizens, entrepreneurs, scientists and policy-makers. This will help design the most effective ways to restore marine and coastal habitats, support a sustainable blue economy, mitigate and adapt to climate change.

As part of the European Ocean Pact, the EU will prepare an Ocean Observation initiative and is developing a digital representation of the ocean, the European Digital Twin of the Ocean.

Related News

Nexans supplied the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable for TennetT’s DolWin6 project. Image courtesy TenneT

Upscaling Power Subsea: Cables and Connectors

Cable and connector manufacturers are rushing to meet the growing demand for subsea cables and connectors as renewables upscale…

Source: UN Oceans Conference

Oceans Protection Treaty Could Take effect from January

The international treaty on the high seas, which focuses on conservation and sustainable use of maritime areas beyond national jurisdictions…

Source: YouTube

UK's Prince William Calls for Urgent Action to Protect Oceans

Britain's Prince William on Sunday called on world leaders and businesses to take urgent action to protect the planet's oceans…

© Saildrone

Saildrone, Meta Complete First Unmanned, Autonomous Deep-Water Cable Route Survey in the North Atlantic

In a first-of-its-kind demonstration mission, Saildrone, in partnership with Meta, successfully completed a deep-water cable…

© Advanced Navigation

AUV Exposes Coral Loss at One of the World’s Southernmost Reefs

Advanced Navigation, a leader in navigation and autonomous systems, in collaboration with marine consultancy O2 Marine, has…

Copyright Tom/AdobeStock

EU-Funded Cleanup Targets Marine Litter in Greek Island Marine Park

Off the coast of Alonissos in Greece’s eastern Aegean Sea, volunteer divers recently took part in an EU-funded seabed cleanup…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news