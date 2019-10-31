 
New Wave Media

October 31, 2019

OneSubsea, Subsea 7 Win Ormen Lange Contracts

Schlumberger said its subsea technologies division OneSubsea has secured a frame agreement with A/S Norske Shell for an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the supply of a subsea multiphase compression system for the Ormen Lange field in the Norwegian Sea.

Through the EPCI contract, OneSubsea and its Subsea Integration Alliance partner Subsea7 will supply and install a subsea multiphase compression system that uses the industry’s only subsea multiphase compression technology. OneSubsea will, in the first phase of the project, do the engineering and design of the complete system. Following the final investment decision by the license group, the complete scope of the EPCI will be executed.

The compression system will be powered and controlled from the Nyhamna onshore gas processing plant, which is 120 kilometers from the subsea location. This tieback distance is also a world record for transmitting variable speed power from an onshore facility to equipment on the seabed.

The system will be installed at 850 meters water depth and comprises two 16-MW subsea compression stations tied into existing manifolds and pipelines. This multiphase compression system is surge tolerant, does not require wellstream preprocessing, and is adaptable to the varying conditions over the life of the field.

“Our subsea multiphase compression system is a robust, compact and cost-efficient solution that will help Shell unlock the full potential of the Ormen Lange Field. Our unique wet gas compression technology can also help customers lower their carbon footprint,” said Don Sweet, president OneSubsea.

OneSubsea multiphase compression technology results in a simpler, more affordable and easier-to-install subsea compression system. By lowering backpressure on the reservoir, this technology helps customers increase recovery and extend the life of their gas developments.

Subsea 7’s scope under this contract includes front-end engineering design (FEED), which will proceed to execution phase in the case of positive FID by A/S Norske Shell and its partners, Petoro, Equinor, INEOS and ExxonMobil. The work will be executed as a Subsea Integration Alliance(1) project.

Monica Th. Bjørkmann, Subsea 7’s Vice President Norway, said, “This award is an important demonstration of the value Subsea Integration Alliance brings by combining the technologies and capabilities of OneSubsea and Subsea 7 into a seamless integrated offering, resulting in the delivery of optimized solutions, with reduced execution and interface risk. This compression tieback project builds on the Subsea Integration Alliance integrated boosting tieback packages supplied to Taqa Otter in the North Sea and Murphy Dalmatian in the Gulf of Mexico.”

SchlumbergerSubsea 7Subsea Integration Alliance
Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.
