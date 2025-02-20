Thursday, February 20, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 20, 2025

OPINION: Save a Nickel, Kill a Thousand - The Pennies-Wise, Lives-Foolish Effort to Eliminate NOAA

By Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA Administrator from 2021-2025. Image courtesy Rick Spinrad

By Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA Administrator from 2021-2025. Image courtesy Rick Spinrad

I know how to reduce the federal budget by $7B, if we are willing to kill a few thousand Americans every year, put our economy further into debt, and guarantee the loss of real property around the country.

It can also be done without eliminating many services currently provided by the federal government, except you’ll just have to pay hefty user fees (assuming you’re actually allowed access) to a private company to get those services. And this all assumes that someone is also willing to absorb the capital expenses associated with operating their own air force, navy, and space force. 

The way you do this is by defunding the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), or just simply invoking a reduction in force by removing personnel and incapacitating the agency.

With the threat of eliminating NOAA, or even just splitting up its parts, or arbitrarily firing employees, and conducting what amounts to a fire sale, that is the outcome we will see. “Will”, not “might”.  The predicted impact to lives, livelihoods, and property isn’t hyperbolic. In fact, just look back to where we were before we had the benefit of many decades of investment in what NOAA does for America … at a cost, oh by the way, of 6¢ per American per day.  

Before modern NOAA existed (established, incidentally by President Richard Nixon in 1970), an unforecasted hurricane hit Galveston in 1900 destroying the city and killing about 8,000 people. A devastating geomagnetic storm in 1989 (before NOAA developed its current capacity for space weather) wiped out large portions of North America’s electrical grid, shutting down the Toronto stock exchange, causing widespread communications blackouts, and impacting military operations around the world, because there was insufficient warning to prepare for impacts. The great droughts of the 1930s in the mid-west were mostly unpredicted, and left millions of Americans destitute and starving, and millions of acres of farmland lost. NOAA now protects people and property from these (and countless other) disastrous weather, ocean, and climate events every hour of every day.

But, you may say, we didn’t have Accuweather, and The Weather Channel, and the rest of the private weather enterprise back in those pre-NOAA days. That’s true, and those companies have been extremely helpful and economically prosperous … due to their reliance on NOAA’s data and forecasts.  It’s NOAA that operates 122 Doppler weather radars, 16 environmental satellites, 15 ships (that provide accurate nautical charts and sustainable seafood), and 10 airplanes (including the Hurricane Hunters, and the planes that monitor atmospheric rivers).  Without NOAA, someone would have to pick up the bill for all of those assets, and their continuing operations and maintenance costs.  And that someone will be the privileged few willing to pay the private sector the fees and subscriptions that would have to be charged, like one does for Netflix or Amazon Prime.  Wanna know when that hurricane’s going to make landfall, or where those tornadoes are going?  Pay up.

NOAA has historically been grossly under-resourced to fully implement its stated mission: 

  • “To understand and predict changes in climate, weather, ocean and coasts; to share that knowledge and information with others, and; to conserve and manage coastal and marine ecosystems and resources.”  

With just 12,000 federal employees the agency has always struggled to meet the mission (and done so heroically at times, as when Superstorm Sandy hit the northeast US in 2012), and if anything, needs at least an additional 5,000 employees to be most effective.

So go ahead, Mr. Musk and Mr. Trump, fire those NOAA employees and cut the agency’s budget, but have the guts to stand up and take the hit for the deaths and destruction that result, while saving our wealthiest Americans a whole 6¢ per day.

The preceding was authored by Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., who was NOAA Administrator from 2021-2025. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher.

Related News

Image_Courtesy_CorPower Ocean

CorPower Gets Funding for Wave Energy Scale-Up

CorPower Ocean was selected as a winner of the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator program and has been awarded…

Steven Brown, Managing Director, First Marine Solutions_Image_Courtesy_FMS

FMS Expands Survey, Positioning Capabilities with Acquisition

First Marine Solutions (FMS) confirmed the acquisition of Aberdeen-based Andrews Hydrographics Ltd (Andrews Survey) for an undisclosed sum.

Source: EU Commission

Baltic States Switch from Russian to European Power Grid

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania completed a switch from Russia's electricity grid to the EU's system on Sunday…

Dancing Krill

Chase, probe, embrace, flex, push. It’s probably too much information, but that is how krill mate.The behavior was recorded…

(Credit: Baker Hughes)

Baker Hughes Launches All-Electric Subsea Production System

Energy technology company Baker Hughes has launched its new all-electric subsea production system, the industry’s first fully…

(Credit: Vår Energi)

Vår Energi Pre-Orders Subsea Systems to Accelerate Oil and Gas Developments

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi has signed a letter of intent with OneSubsea for the delivery of Subsea Production…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news