May 15, 2024

Orbital Marine and GEG Ink Tidal Energy Preferred Supplier Agreement

Orbital Marine Power's O2 tidal energy turbine (Credit: Orbital Marine Power)

Floating tidal turbine technology developer Orbital Marine Power has selected Global Energy Group (GEG) as preferred supplier to lead the manufacture and assembly of tidal turbines for projects in Orkney, Scotland.

It is anticipated that turbine manufacture will start at GEG’s Port of Nigg facility on the Cromarty Firth, later this year with first power expected from the Orkney connected projects in 2026.

The projects have secured contracts under the UK Government’s Contract for Difference (CfD) auction rounds 4 and 5.

These projects will build on the success of Orbital’s O2, the world’s most powerful tidal turbine. Located off the Orkney coast, it was launched and started operation in 2021, offsetting around 2,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, and powering 1,700 UK homes while creating high value jobs within the local economy over the course of its operational life.

In keeping with the company’s vision of using a predominantly UK based supply chain for the manufacture and installation of its tidal projects, Orbital expects to boost UK job creation on with the delivery of its CfD projects.

“Orbital is committed to ensuring tidal stream energy can make a complementary and material contribution to the UK’s decarbonizing ambitions while also supporting a just transition by creating a new industrial sector led from the UK and our home in Scotland. The selection of Global Energy Group is a significant step towards that vision,” said Andrew Scott, CEO of Orbital Marine Power.

“We are delighted to have been selected by the Orbital team as their preferred supplier for the manufacture and assembly of their innovative floating tidal technology. 

“This is a real vote of confidence in our people and the integrated capability at the Port of Nigg. Importantly, it further demonstrates our commitment towards delivering a high quality, cost competitive, localized value proposition, for the multi-technology approach required for the successful decarbonization of the UK’s energy sector,” added Iain Sinclair, Executive Director at GEG.

